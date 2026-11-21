In a tragic incident highlighting the severity of property conflicts, a 70-year-old man was allegedly murdered by his relatives over a land dispute in Sultanpur on Saturday.

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Key Points A 70-year-old unmarried man was allegedly beaten to death on Saturday in Sultanpur.

The victim, Satyanarayan Pal, was attacked by his cousin Siyaram and nephew Pradeep.

The alleged motive for the fatal assault was a dispute over land cultivation.

One accused has been taken into custody, and efforts are underway to arrest the second absconding accused.

A 70-year-old unmarried man was allegedly beaten to death with bricks and stones by his cousin and nephew over a land dispute here on Saturday, police said.

Details Of The Fatal Attack

The incident took place near a school in Amilia Kala village under Kotwali Nagar police station area when the victim, identified as Satyanarayan Pal, was going to the field in the morning.

His cousin Siyaram and nephew Pradeep allegedly ambushed him near the school, attacking him with bricks and stones and leaving him seriously injured, police said.

Pal was taken to the district hospital, where he succumbed to injuries during treatment.

The victim's cousin, Digambar Pal, claimed Satyanarayan had been unwell for around six months. During this time, Siyaram and Pradeep were cultivating his land.

City Circle Officer Raghavendra Singh said a dispute over land cultivation apparently led to the attack.

"One accused has been taken into custody and is being questioned. A case has been registered under relevant sections based on a complaint, and teams have been deployed to arrest the other accused, who is absconding," Singh said.

The situation in the village is peaceful, he added.