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MP: Elderly Farming Couple Murdered Over Land Dispute

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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June 07, 2026 14:01 IST

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Police in Tikamgarh, Madhya Pradesh, are investigating the brutal murder of an elderly farming couple, Chenu Ghosh and Panbai, with initial findings pointing to a land dispute as the likely motive behind the horrific crime.

Key Points

  • An elderly farming couple was hacked to death in Tikamgarh district, Madhya Pradesh.
  • The victims, Chenu Ghosh (70) and Panbai (70), were found in their agricultural field hut.
  • Preliminary investigation suggests a dispute over two acres of agricultural land as the motive.
  • Police have registered a murder case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and are searching for the unidentified accused.

Unidentified persons hacked an elderly farming couple to death in Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh district, police said on Sunday.

The bodies of Chenu Ghosh (70) and his wife Panbai (70) were found on Sunday morning in a hut at their agricultural field in Ramnagar village, 25 km from the district headquarters, they said. Preliminary investigation indicates that rivalry over an agricultural land may have triggered the killings, an official said.

 

Land Dispute Suspected In Double Murder

The couple was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon and sticks on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, Jatara Sub-Divisional Officer of Police Abhishek Gautam told PTI. "The victims died on the spot due to the injuries inflicted in the attack," he said.

The incident came to light on Sunday morning when a villager spotted the bodies and alerted the authorities. Preliminary investigation suggests that a dispute and rivalry over two acres of agricultural land could be behind the killings, the official said. "However, the exact motive and other facts will become clear only after a detailed investigation," he added.

A case had been registered against unidentified persons under section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Digoda police station house officer Manish Mishra said. Efforts were underway to identify and arrest the accused, he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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