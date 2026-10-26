Tragic End To Tesu-Jhanjhiya Event: Farmer Shot Dead

A tragic incident unfolded in a Kanpur village on Monday when a 60-year-old farmer was fatally shot during alleged celebratory firing at a traditional Tesu-Jhanjhiya event, leading to an arrest and renewed focus on the prohibition of such acts in Uttar Pradesh.

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Key Points A 60-year-old farmer was killed on Monday during a traditional Tesu-Jhanjhiya event in a Kanpur village due to alleged celebratory firing.

The victim, Ramkhelawan alias Suwalal, was reportedly shot in the chest by Guddu Singh, 28, who was allegedly intoxicated.

Police have arrested Guddu Singh and detained two other suspects, recovering the alleged weapon.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita following the family's complaint.

Celebratory firing is prohibited across Uttar Pradesh, highlighting the illegality of the act.

A 60-year-old farmer was killed in alleged celebratory firing during a traditional Tesu-Jhanjhiya event (a symbolic ritual wedding of stick-and-clay figurines with roots in the Mahabharata) in a village here, police said on Monday.

Investigation And Arrests

The victim, Ramkhelawan alias Suwalal, was allegedly shot in the chest by Guddu Singh, 28, who was allegedly intoxicated and firing a double-barrel gun, the official said.

Ramkhelawan was rushed to a community health centre where doctors declared him dead, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Ghatampur) Krishnakant Yadav told PTI.

Ajay, the aggrieved son, told police he rushed to the spot after hearing a commotion and found his father lying in a pool of blood. The family took him to the hospital, where he was declared dead, Yadav said.

A case under relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered on the family's complaint, and the body was sent for post-mortem, the ACP said.

Police have arrested Guddu Singh and detained two other suspects, whose identities are yet to be disclosed, for questioning. The gun allegedly used to fire the shot has also been recovered, he added.

Celebratory firing is prohibited in Uttar Pradesh.