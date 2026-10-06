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Triple Murder Shocks Dehradun As Intruder Kills Elderly Couple And Domestic Help

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 06, 2026 18:23 IST 2 Minutes Read
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A shocking triple murder has rocked Dehradun after an elderly couple and their domestic help were allegedly stabbed to death by an intruder in their Raipur home.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • An elderly couple and their domestic help were allegedly stabbed to death in their Dehradun home.
  • The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon in Vishnu Lok Colony, Raipur.
  • Police and forensic teams are currently at the scene, collecting samples and investigating the triple murder.

An elderly couple and their domestic help were allegedly stabbed to death with a screwdriver after an intruder broke into their home on Tuesday afternoon here in Raipur, officials said.

All three were rushed to the hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries.

 

The incident took place around 3 pm in Vishnu Lok Colony, falling under the jurisdiction of the Raipur police station. On receiving information about the incident, police and forensic teams reached the spot and are collecting samples, said an official from Raipur police station.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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