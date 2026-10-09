Researchers Propose Five Key Actions To Mitigate El Nino's Health Toll

As a potentially strongest-on-record El Nino looms, researchers have unveiled five critical actions to bolster global preparedness and mitigate its severe health impacts, from infectious diseases to heatstroke.

IMAGE: Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

Key Points Researchers propose five actions to prepare for a strongest-on-record El Nino later this year, aiming to reduce its human health toll.

The recommendations, published in The Lancet, call for the UN and international bodies to protect health when El Nino is officially declared.

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) stated in early September 2026 that El Nino is firmly established and expected to strengthen further.

Direct effects of El Nino may heighten extreme weather in regions including India, East Asia, South America, Africa, and the West Pacific.

Key actions include assessing effects on population health, implementing early-warning systems, scaling up attribution studies, continuously reviewing impacts, and assessing cost-effectiveness of measures.

Amidst predictions of a strongest-on-record El Nino later this year, researchers have put forth five actions through which people around the world could be better prepared for the event, potentially reducing its toll on human health.

The actions are aimed at gaining a comprehensive risk overview, which holds the key to being able to tackle and minimise the likely consequences, including the spread of infectious diseases, malnutrition and various heat-related conditions such as dehydration and heatstroke, the team, led by the UK's University of Bristol, said.

Global Preparedness For El Nino

Published as a correspondence article in The Lancet journal, the recommendations call for the United Nations and other international bodies to address the urgent need to protect health and prevent disease when El Nino is officially declared.

The researchers said that as the El Nino cycle can be forecast months in advance, preparatory measures should be put in place to mitigate the impact, especially in countries most vulnerable.

In early September 2026, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said in an update, "El Nino is firmly established and is expected to strengthen further."

Understanding El Nino's Intensification

El Nino is a climate driver associated with warmer sea surface temperatures. Studies have found that El Nino tends to drive more climate extremes.

"Exceptionally warm tropical Pacific Ocean conditions support further intensification. A very strong El Nino can significantly shift rainfall and temperature patterns worldwide and fuel extreme weather," the WMO said.

The researchers said the direct effects of El Nino will be felt across the globe and may heighten instances of extreme weather in regions such as India, East Asia, South America, parts of Africa and the West Pacific.

Quantifying Health Risks And Mitigation

"Since the current El Nino pushes many regions into more extreme climates, there's a pressing and unprecedented need to better understand, measure and pinpoint the different dangers for individual countries and places," lead author Ruby Lieber, senior research associate in climate science at the University of Bristol, said.

Although it is widely-acknowledged that El Nino exacerbates wide-ranging health risks posed by climate change, the additional threats presented remain largely unquantified, the researchers added.

The team recommended that national governments should be supported to assess the effects of El Nino on population health and to implement necessary precautions, including early-warning systems.

Strategic Actions For Health Protection

They also called to scale up El Nino-focused climate-health attribution studies and use the findings to inform and shape policy and practice.

Continuously review the health effects of El Nino to gain a comprehensive picture of its evolving impact and help identify and address any evidence gaps, the team advised.

Assess the cost-effectiveness of climate-health measures taken, such as early warning systems, bolstering health system capacity, urban flood protection and food system resilience actions, they said.

Lieber said, "Partnership working is imperative, and such global entities need to urgently call on advances in attribution science to more accurately recognise and assess how much of the repercussions are the result of human-induced climate change and how much are a result of El Nino."

"By isolating the El Nino-related impacts, we can generate much more targeted and event-specific actions," the lead author said.