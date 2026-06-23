El Nino effect: 111 districts tagged as most vulnerable, 20 in Maharashtra

Amidst a significant 43 per cent monsoon deficit driven by El Nino, the Indian government has pinpointed 111 districts as 'most vulnerable' to extensive crop damage, prompting urgent contingency measures for kharif sowing.

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Key Points A 43 per cent monsoon deficit, attributed to El Nino, has led the government to identify 111 districts as 'most vulnerable' to crop damage.

Weak monsoon conditions are projected to continue until July 2, significantly impacting the window for kharif crop sowing.

The agriculture ministry has developed state-wise contingency plans, urging farmers to cultivate alternative, less water-intensive crops like pulses, oilseeds, and coarse cereals.

Districts are categorised into 'most vulnerable' (less than 25% irrigation), 'medium vulnerable' (25-50% irrigation), and 'least vulnerable' (adequate irrigation).

Measures include promoting crop insurance, Kisan Credit Cards, judicious water use, and farmer advisories through Krishi Vigyan Kendras.

The government has identified 111 districts as most vulnerable to crop damage as a 43 per cent monsoon deficit driven by El Nino threatens kharif sowing, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Tuesday.

Chouhan said weak monsoon conditions were likely to persist until July 2, leaving little time for farmers to plant the kharif (summer) crop.

As of June 22, sowing of kharif crops covered less than 10 per cent of total sown area -- marginally higher than the 11.79 million hectare recorded in the year-ago period, at 11.99 million hectare -- with most crops tracking ahead except soyabean.

Monsoon Deficit and Vulnerable Districts

"Overall, there is a 43 per cent deficit in monsoon rains. IMD forecasts that the weak monsoon is likely to continue till July 2. It means, kharif crops could be impacted," Chouhan told reporters after the review meeting on monsoon progress.

The ministry has mapped 315 districts across Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Bihar, Jharkhand, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha â€ as likely to receive below-normal rainfall.

Of these, 111 districts -- including 20 in Maharashtra -- have been classified as "most vulnerable" owing to irrigation cover of less than 25 per cent.

Another 76 districts with 25-50 per cent irrigation fall in the "medium vulnerable" category, while 128 districts with adequate dam and irrigation infrastructure are tagged "least vulnerable."

Contingency Plans and Farmer Support

The ministry has drawn up state-wise contingency plans recommending alternative crops suited to deficient rainfall conditions.

States have been directed to promote pulses, oilseeds and coarse cereals that require less water, and to encourage short-duration and climate-resilient seed varieties rather than dependence on a single crop.

"There is a gap in rainfall. We need to suggest to farmers to go for alternative crops. We will not let farm fields remain empty," the minister said.

Seed and fertiliser availability is adequate for the season, he added.

Water Management and Insurance

Reservoir levels are currently above last year's position, though declining. States have been asked to use water judiciously and to clean ponds, streams, farm ponds and check dams under the VB-GRAM G (Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission Gramin) programme to preserve water for irrigation contingencies.

The ministry has called for extensive enrolment under crop insurance schemes and kisan credit cards in the identified states. The 731 Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) have been asked to step up farmer outreach, with timely advisories to be disseminated via SMS, WhatsApp, call centres, and other media.

On production estimates, Chouhan said the forecasts are based on normal conditions but affirmed, "We will ensure production does not fall."

The ministry has set up an El Nino Monitoring Cell and a Crop Weather Watch Group for real-time tracking and advisory. Agriculture Secretary Atish Chandra, ICAR Director General ML Jat and Agriculture Commissioner PK Singh were also present at the press conference.