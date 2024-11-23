News
Ek hai toh...: Fadnavis's 1st remark over Maha sweep

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
November 23, 2024 14:09 IST
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday hailed the performance of the ruling Mahayuti in the assembly polls and credited it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the latter's 'ek hai toh safe hai' slogan.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Deputy CM and BJP candidate from Nagpur South-West, Devendra Fadnavis at his residence in Mumbai during counting for Maharashtra Elections 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Fadnavis is leading from Nagpur South West assembly seat by a margin of 19,437 seats as per data made available on the Election Commission website at 1pm.

In a post on X , he said, "Ek Hain toh Safe hain' 'Modi hain toh Mumkin hain'.

 

The slogan was a staple of all speeches of Modi during the campaign.

The Mahayuti, which comprises the BJP, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led NCP, is leading on more than 210 of the 288 assembly seats.

Polls were held on Wednesday, while counting of votes began since 8am in the morning.

Jharkhand and Maharashtra go to polls

Two states election 2024

