News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 18 stranded Indian sailors brought back from Yemen

18 stranded Indian sailors brought back from Yemen

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
September 23, 2023 21:06 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Eighteen Indian sailors, who were stranded in violence-hit Yemen, have been brought back to India.

IMAGE: 18 Indian sailors who were stranded in Yemen reached Mumbai on September 23, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

The regional passport office in Mumbai said on 'X' on Saturday that the seamen landed in New Delhi.

'18 distressed Indian sailors stuck in Yemen brought back through relentless efforts of #MEA and Indian Embassies,' it said.

 

'The seamen landed in Mumbai. Team MEA on ground to facilitate arrival,' it added.

It is not immediately known how long the sailors were stranded in Yemen.

The Indian embassy in Riyadh said on X that the sailors reached Aden on Friday after week's of relentless efforts by India.

'With the relentless efforts of our Embassies in Riyadh & Dijibouti, for the past few weeks, 18 Indian sailors stuck at Nishtun Port finally reached Aden safely today,' it said on late Friday.

It further added: 'We thank the Yemen Govt & all local friends for their full support.'

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Agnipath Stir: Thousands Stranded At Stations
Agnipath Stir: Thousands Stranded At Stations
Afghan crisis: Indians evacuated to Doha brought back
Afghan crisis: Indians evacuated to Doha brought back
'Save my grand-daughter from the Taliban'
'Save my grand-daughter from the Taliban'
Historic Feat! Harry Kane sets Bundesliga ablaze!
Historic Feat! Harry Kane sets Bundesliga ablaze!
Steel firms prep for festivals, expect demand to rise
Steel firms prep for festivals, expect demand to rise
'Sloganeering' by visitors in RS: Oppn seeks action
'Sloganeering' by visitors in RS: Oppn seeks action
Rahul's bold declaration: Can India relive 2011 glory?
Rahul's bold declaration: Can India relive 2011 glory?
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

4 Indians stranded in flood-hit Libya evacuated

4 Indians stranded in flood-hit Libya evacuated

How stranded AI fliers fared in remote Magadan

How stranded AI fliers fared in remote Magadan

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances