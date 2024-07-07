News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 8-yr-old boy who fell into Guwahati drain found dead

8-yr-old boy who fell into Guwahati drain found dead

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 07, 2024 12:18 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The body of an eight-year-old boy who had fallen into a stormwater drain in Guwahati on Thursday, was recovered about 4 km downstream in Rajgarh area, police said.

IMAGE: SDRF and administration personnel conduct a rescue operation after the child fell into a stormwater drain following heavy rainfall, at Jyoti Nagar in Guwahati on Saturday, July 6, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

The body was identified by his parents at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where it was taken after being retrieved on Sunday.

A police officer said that the body was recovered by rescue agencies in Rajgarh area, more than four km downstream from hilly Jyotinagar, where the boy had fallen into the drain.

 

The parents initially identified the body on basis of photographs shared with them, and later physically verified it at the GMCH morgue.

Abhinash Sarkar had slipped from his father's scooter and fell into the open drain on Thursday evening, as they were returning home amid heavy downpour.

Multiple agencies, including National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), had launched a search operation, pressing into action different machinery and sniffer dogs.

Abhinash's father had also carried out a search operation by himself, wading through the drain, slush and garbage with a stick in his hand for the last three days.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had visited the search site on Saturday, and consoled the family, assuring all measures to find the missing boy.

Sarma condoled the death of the boy.

'HCM Dr @himantabiswa has expressed his deepest condolences to Shri Hiralal Sarkar and family on their tragic loss. HCM also thanked the NDRF, SDRF, Assam Police and District authorities for their search efforts,' the CMO tweeted.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Assam flood toll rises to 58, more than 23L affected
Assam flood toll rises to 58, more than 23L affected
Why our cities get submerged in the monsoon
Why our cities get submerged in the monsoon
How Urban Flooding Affects Lives
How Urban Flooding Affects Lives
Rahul Gandhi to visit Manipur tomorrow
Rahul Gandhi to visit Manipur tomorrow
400-plus...: Shinde on NDA setback, Fadnavis backs
400-plus...: Shinde on NDA setback, Fadnavis backs
Assam flood toll rises to 58, more than 23L affected
Assam flood toll rises to 58, more than 23L affected
Uruguay stun Brazil on penalties, meet Colombia in SF
Uruguay stun Brazil on penalties, meet Colombia in SF
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Vishnu, Laxmi Stranded In Brahmaputra

Vishnu, Laxmi Stranded In Brahmaputra

Delhi flooded after highest rainfall in 88 yrs, 5 dead

Delhi flooded after highest rainfall in 88 yrs, 5 dead

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances