Eight Patna Cops Suspended For Alleged Bribery In Narcotics Case

Eight police personnel in Patna have been suspended following allegations of bribery and misconduct during a narcotics raid, highlighting concerns about police integrity in Bihar.

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Key Points Eight police personnel in Patna were suspended on Wednesday for alleged bribery.

The personnel reportedly accepted money from two men detained during a narcotics raid on October 26.

The detained men were released without being named in the FIR, and their detention was not reported to senior officers.

A preliminary inquiry by the Phulwari Sharif assistant superintendent of police confirmed the involvement of eight police personnel.

The suspended group includes five sub-inspectors and three constables, with further departmental proceedings initiated.

Eight police personnel in Patna have been suspended for allegedly accepting money from two men detained during a narcotics raid and releasing them without naming them in the FIR, officials said on Wednesday.

Investigation Into Police Misconduct

The incident took place on October 26, when Phulwari Sharif Police arrested Aqib Khan alias Md Sakib Khan (32) with narcotic substances during a raid based on a tip-off. He was subsequently sent to judicial custody, according to a statement issued by the Patna SP (West) office.

Two other men, Md Aftab Alam and Md Ehsan, were also detained during the raid and brought to the police station. However, their names were not included in the FIR, and their detention was not reported to senior officers, the statement said.

The police personnel allegedly took a substantial amount of money from the two men and released them on personal bonds, it added.

The alleged irregularities came to light after a dispute reportedly broke out among those involved in the transaction, officials said.

A preliminary inquiry conducted by the Phulwari Sharif assistant superintendent of police found the alleged involvement of eight police personnel and some locals, they said.

The suspended personnel include five sub-inspectors and three constables.

Further departmental proceedings have been initiated against them, officials said.