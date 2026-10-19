Eight labourers killed, 12 hurt in Punjab road accident

A tragic road accident in Sangrur, Punjab, on Sunday claimed the lives of eight workers and injured 12 others, sparking allegations of delayed ambulance response and prompting the Chief Minister to announce compensation and promise swift action.

IMAGE: An injured worker at a hospital after a speeding, out-of-control car struck MGNREGA workers who were working along Jakhal Road near Alisher village, in Sangrur, Punjab, October 18, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Eight workers were killed and 12 injured on Sunday when a speeding car ran them over on the Lehragaga-Jakhal road in Sangrur.

The victims were labourers engaged under the Viksit Bharat Guarantee Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission Gramin (VB-G RAM G) scheme near Alisher village.

Allegations have surfaced regarding an inordinate delay of about an hour in the arrival of ambulances, with some victims reportedly rushed to hospital in canters.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced Rs 2 lakh compensation for the families of each deceased and free medical treatment for the injured.

The chief minister also assured that the absconding driver, who abandoned his vehicle and fled the spot, will be arrested soon.

Eight workers were killed, and 12 others sustained injuries after a car ran them over on a stretch of the Lehragaga-Jakhal road here on Sunday, with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announcing Rs 2-lakh compensation for the families of each deceased, and asserting that the accused driver will be arrested soon.

On the other hand, there are allegations regarding inordinate delay in arrival of ambulances, with a local claiming that, despite repeated calls, emergency services reached the scene about an hour after the accident.

Tragic Accident Details Emerge

The incident took place near Alisher village, where a group of more than 20 workers enrolled under Viksit Bharat Guarantee Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission Gramin (VB-G RAM G) -- several among them women -- were engaged in work.

Some of them were sitting along the road and drinking water when a speeding car coming from the direction of Jakhal mowed them down, police said.

Subsequently, the car driver abandoned his vehicle and fled the spot, Superintendent of Police Palwinder Singh said.

Five workers died on the spot, another police official said. The injured were taken to a hospital, where some were said to be in serious condition.

Sangrur Deputy Commissioner Poonamdeep Kaur said eight workers were killed in the incident, while 12 were injured.

The district administration is taking all necessary steps, including providing medical help to the victims, she said.

Allegations of Ambulance Delays

However, in the aftermath of the accident, allegations arose regarding delay in arrival of ambulances to take victims to hospital.

A local, who works in a nearby factory and reached the site soon after the tragedy, alleged that ambulances arrived nearly an hour after the accident.

He said upon reaching the site, he saw that a car had mowed down several workers -- mostly women.

He said at least five bodies were lying motionless along the road, while the accused driver was still present at the scene, and only fled after he saw police arriving.

He alleged that despite a police official calling for ambulance, it took an hour for them to reach the site.

"The workers died due to lack of timely medical assistance," he alleged, saying all of them hail from poor families and were engaged as labourers under VB-G RAM G scheme.

He said several victims were rushed to hospital in canters owing to inordinate delay in the arrival of ambulances, despite numerous requests.

"It is the fault of the administration that the ambulances failed to reach on time," he alleged.

Family members of the victims who reached the accident spot could be seen crying on the roadside.

The villager said a motorcycle rider, who had apparently come to pick up his mother, also died in the incident.

Government Response and Condolences

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has expressed grief over the incident.

"The news of the horrific road accident that took place in Alisher village of Sangrur is extremely sad. The loss of eight precious lives, including those of MNREGA workers, in the accident is a huge loss.

"The Punjab government stands with the affected families in this difficult hour... The government will provide compensation of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased, and Punjab government will also provide treatment to the injured free of cost," Mann said in a post on X.

The chief minister further said the absconding driver will be arrested soon and strict action will be taken against him.

Punjab Cabinet Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal, the local MLA, expressed grief over the incident.

He said the injured are being provided medical treatment, and assured all possible help from the government for the victims. Ambulances have been deployed to shift bodies, he said.

Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, too, condoled the death of workers. "The tragic incident that occurred with women labourers working under MGNREGA near the village of Alisher in Lehra is extremely sad. In this hour of grief, heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. May the Almighty grant eternal peace to the departed souls and give strength to the families to bear this loss," Cheema said.

Congress MP Amrinder Singh Raja Warring expressed grief over the deaths. "Deeply saddened by the tragic incident in Lehra where eight MGNREGA workers were mowed down by a speeding car, leaving several injured. This is heartbreaking.

"These are the poorest workers who toil hard to earn a living. I urge the administration to ensure immediate medical aid for the injured, sternest action against those responsible and adequate compensation for the families of the deceased. May the departed souls rest in peace," the Ludhiana MP said in a post on X.

Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly, Partap Singh Bajwa, also expressed grief over the tragic incident. "The tragic loss of eight MGNREGA workers in Lehra after being struck by a speeding vehicle is deeply distressing. Several others have also sustained injuries in this horrific incident.

My heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones. May the departed souls rest in eternal peace, and may the injured recover soon," he said.