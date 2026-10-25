Kerala Police Seize 8 Kg Ganja, Arrest West Bengal Man

Kerala Police made a significant drug bust on Sunday, arresting a West Bengal native with eight kg of ganja in Angamaly, disrupting a potential drug supply chain originating from Odisha.
Key Points
- Police on Sunday arrested Jownal Abeed, a West Bengal native, in Angamaly, Kerala.
- Eight kg of ganja was seized from Abeed's possession during an interception of a bus from Bengaluru.
- The contraband was sourced from Odisha and destined for sale in the Perumbavoor area of Ernakulam district.
- The District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force (DANSAF) of Ernakulam Rural Police acted on a tip-off.
- Angamaly police have initiated an investigation into the drug seizure.
Police on Sunday arrested a West Bengal native after seizing eight kg of ganja from his possession at Angamaly near here, officials said.
Drug Trafficking Operation Uncovered
The arrested person was identified as Jownal Abeed, a native of Murshidabad in West Bengal.
Acting on a tip-off, a team of the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force (DANSAF) of Ernakulam Rural Police intercepted a bus arriving from Bengaluru in the morning, officials said.
During a search of passengers' luggage, police recovered the ganja from a bag belonging to the accused.
The man had procured the contraband from Odisha and travelled to Bengaluru before boarding a bus to Kochi, police said.
The ganja was intended for sale in the Perumbavoor area of Ernakulam district, they added.
Angamaly police have launched an investigation into the seizure.