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Kerala Police Seize 8 Kg Ganja, Arrest West Bengal Man

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 25, 2026 12:50 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Kerala Police made a significant drug bust on Sunday, arresting a West Bengal native with eight kg of ganja in Angamaly, disrupting a potential drug supply chain originating from Odisha.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Police on Sunday arrested Jownal Abeed, a West Bengal native, in Angamaly, Kerala.
  • Eight kg of ganja was seized from Abeed's possession during an interception of a bus from Bengaluru.
  • The contraband was sourced from Odisha and destined for sale in the Perumbavoor area of Ernakulam district.
  • The District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force (DANSAF) of Ernakulam Rural Police acted on a tip-off.
  • Angamaly police have initiated an investigation into the drug seizure.

Police on Sunday arrested a West Bengal native after seizing eight kg of ganja from his possession at Angamaly near here, officials said.

Drug Trafficking Operation Uncovered

The arrested person was identified as Jownal Abeed, a native of Murshidabad in West Bengal.

 

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force (DANSAF) of Ernakulam Rural Police intercepted a bus arriving from Bengaluru in the morning, officials said.

During a search of passengers' luggage, police recovered the ganja from a bag belonging to the accused.

The man had procured the contraband from Odisha and travelled to Bengaluru before boarding a bus to Kochi, police said.

The ganja was intended for sale in the Perumbavoor area of Ernakulam district, they added.

Angamaly police have launched an investigation into the seizure.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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