Major Drug Bust In Lohardaga: Eight Peddlers Apprehended

Lohardaga police have successfully apprehended eight inter-district drug peddlers and confiscated brown sugar valued at Rs 20 lakh, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat narcotics trafficking in Jharkhand.

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Key Points Eight inter-district drug peddlers were arrested in Lohardaga, Jharkhand, on Friday.

Police seized 98 grams of brown sugar with an estimated market value of Rs 20 lakh.

An SUV was also confiscated during the raid at an under-construction house.

The accused, aged between 18 and 32, include residents from Ranchi and Latehar districts.

An FIR has been registered under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Eight people were arrested with brown sugar worth Rs 20 lakh in Jharkhand's Lohardaga district, police said on Saturday.

Police Raid Leads To Major Seizure

Acting on a tip-off that some people travelling in an SUV had arrived here to buy and sell brown sugar and had gathered at an under-construction house under Kudu police station limits on Friday, police raided the house and nabbed the accused with 98 grams of brown sugar, a senior officer said.

"We arrested eight inter-district drug peddlers with 98 grams of brown sugar. Besides, the SUV was also seized from the spot during the raid," Lohardaga SP Sadique Anwar Rizvi said.

Six of them are residents of Ranchi, while two others hail from Latehar district. All the accused are aged between 18 and 32 years, he said.

The estimated market value of the seized drugs is worth around Rs 20 lakh, another official said.

An FIR, under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, has been registered at the Kudu police station.