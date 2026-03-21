Eid prayers held under heavy security in Delhi's Uttam Nagar days after violence

Despite recent tensions, Eid-ul-Fitr prayers were held peacefully in Uttam Nagar, Delhi, under tight security.

IMAGE: Muslim devotees offer namaaz on the occasion of Eid at Idgah Masjid in Uttam Nagar, New Delhi, on Saturday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Eid-ul-Fitr prayers were conducted peacefully in Uttam Nagar under heavy security following recent tensions.

Delhi Police and paramilitary forces maintained a strong presence to ensure law and order during Eid celebrations.

Residents expressed gratitude for the security measures and highlighted the community's commitment to communal harmony.

The recent clash that resulted in a man's death had created a tense atmosphere, but residents are working to restore normalcy.

Authorities are monitoring social media to prevent the spread of rumours and inflammatory content.

Muslims offered Eid-ul-Fitr prayers in West Delhi's Uttam Nagar on Saturday under heavy security, with the area witnessing a subdued celebration days after a localised clash left a man dead and triggered tensions about two weeks ago.

A heavy deployment of Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel is in place across Hastsal village and nearby areas, with barricades set up at key entry and exit points and strict identity checks being carried out, police said.

Only residents are being allowed access to certain stretches after verification, while the movement of outsiders is restricted. Police teams also conducted regular foot patrols and are monitoring rooftops, narrow lanes and other sensitive pockets through CCTV cameras to prevent any untoward incident.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Kushal Pal Singh said the situation is calm.

"The environment here is peaceful. People offered namaaz without any disturbance. We have maintained tight security in the area and are continuing routine patrols and picketing," he said, urging people not to believe rumours on social media.

Despite the heavy security presence, residents said prayers were conducted peacefully, though celebrations were low key.

Parvez, a resident, said the spirit of communal harmony remained intact.

"We offered namaaz peacefully. Our Hindu friends are expected to join us, and we're looking forward to celebrating together. We are saddened by what happened to Tarun (victim of the March 4 incident); he was like a brother to us. However, the situation on the ground is not as tense as it has been portrayed (on social media). Our neighbours have been very kind, and the police have ensured adequate security," he said.

Another resident, Mohammad Naveen, said the atmosphere was still somewhat tense.

"It doesn't feel the same due to the environment created by outsiders, along with heavy police deployment. We are celebrating Eid under some tension. That said, we are grateful to the Delhi Police for maintaining law and order, which has allowed us to celebrate safely," he said.

Khalid Ali, president of Jama Masjid in Uttam Nagar, said rumours and outside elements had earlier fuelled tension in the area.

"There was a tense atmosphere here earlier, but the police maintained proper security and law and order. Today, we have been able to celebrate Eid safely. I have also been informed that all mosques in Uttam Nagar observed Eid peacefully," he said.

Background of the Tensions

On Holi (March 4), a 26-year-old man, Tarun, died after being injured in a clash between two neighbouring families in JJ Colony. The altercation was triggered after a water balloon thrown by a girl from one family accidentally hit a woman from the other.

The incident had led to protests, during which two vehicles linked to the accused were set on fire. Police have arrested multiple accused in connection with the case.

Efforts to Maintain Peace

Authorities said they are closely monitoring social media to curb rumours and prevent the spread of inflammatory content. Some people were also detained for raising provocative slogans and attempting to disturb peace, police said.