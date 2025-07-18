HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Efforts underway to resolve trade deal differences with US: India

Efforts underway to resolve trade deal differences with US: India

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

July 18, 2025 00:54 IST

x

Negotiations between India and the US are underway to iron out pending issues for a trade deal, the ministry of external affairs said on Thursday.

Image used for representational purpose only. Illustration: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

The comments came a day after US President Donald Trump said that Washington is "very close" to the trade pact with India.

 

"These negotiations are on. Both sides are in touch with each other. They are trying to iron out issues," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing.

India and the US have been holding negotiations for the trade pact primarily to keep the tariffs below 20 per cent.

"We're very close to a deal with India, where they open it up," Trump said on Wednesday.

The US president said the proposed deal could provide the American companies greater access into the Indian market in line with the trade pact between the US and Indonesia.

Washington has already sent letters to several countries sharing details of reciprocal tariff rates that would come into effect on August 1.

New Delhi hopes it will be able to strike a deal with the US to avoid the reciprocal tariffs.

At the same time, India has indicated that it will not enter into the trade deal in a hurry.

India does not enter into any trade agreement based on deadlines and will accept the proposed trade deal with the US only when it is fully finalised, properly concluded and in the national interest, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said earlier this month.

An Indian commerce ministry team is in Washington for another round of talks on the proposed trade agreement.

India has hardened its position on the US demand for duty concessions on agri and dairy products. New Delhi has, so far, not given any duty concessions to any of its trading partners in a free trade agreement in the dairy sector.

New Delhi is seeking the removal of this additional tariff (26 percent).

It is also seeking the easing of tariffs on steel and aluminium (50 percent) and the auto (25 percent) sectors.

Trump announced heavy tariffs on a number of countries, including India, on April 2. However, it was soon postponed for 90 days until July 9 and later to August 1.

On India's negotiations with the European Union for the long-pending free trade pact, Jaiswal said talks are "progressing very well".

"The last round, that is the 12th round, happened in Brussels from July 7th to 11th. And the next round of talks are scheduled to be held in September in New Delhi.

"It (talks) is progressing well. There is good momentum. And that is how, and we would like to see a positive outcome of it," he added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

India spared as US slaps tariffs on 20 nations amid talks
India spared as US slaps tariffs on 20 nations amid talks
A lot of money will come: Trump 'close' to India deal
A lot of money will come: Trump 'close' to India deal
India-US trade deal: Hectic parleys on in Washington
India-US trade deal: Hectic parleys on in Washington
Trump extends reciprocal tariff deadline to August 1
Trump extends reciprocal tariff deadline to August 1
At WTO, India proposes retaliatory duties against US
At WTO, India proposes retaliatory duties against US

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

13 Bengali Veg Dishes That Make You Go Bong Bong!

webstory image 2

Knew This About Bajrangi Bhaijaan?

webstory image 3

10 Heartbreak Stories

VIDEOS

All major ghats in Varanasi submerged as Ganga swells across UP0:48

All major ghats in Varanasi submerged as Ganga swells...

Watch: How India's Akash Prime missile downs aerial targets in Ladakh0:38

Watch: How India's Akash Prime missile downs aerial...

'Caution against double standards': India on NATO's Russia trade warning2:49

'Caution against double standards': India on NATO's...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD