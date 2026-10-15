ACB Nabs Education Officer, Teacher For Rs 40,000 Bribe In Beed

The Anti-Corruption Bureau in Maharashtra has arrested an education officer and a teacher in Beed for allegedly demanding a Rs 40,000 bribe from a school headmaster for a favourable inquiry report, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat corruption in the education sector.

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Key Points The ACB arrested an education officer and a teacher in Beed for demanding a Rs 40,000 bribe.

The bribe was sought from a 57-year-old headmaster for a favourable inquiry report concerning alleged online billing irregularities.

The headmaster lodged a complaint with the Jalna unit of the ACB on Wednesday after being unwilling to pay.

A trap was laid, and a 50-year-old Zilla Parishad school assistant teacher was caught red-handed accepting the first instalment of Rs 20,000.

Both the education extension officer and the teacher were arrested following the operation.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested an education officer and a teacher for allegedly demanding a Rs 40,000 bribe to submit a favourable report in connection with an inquiry against a school headmaster in Maharashtra's Beed district, officials said.

Bribe Demand For Favourable Report

The complainant, a 57-year-old headmaster of an upper primary school in Kaij tehsil, received a notice from the Block Education Officer in August over alleged irregularities in online billing through the Shalarth salary payroll system. An education extension officer was appointed to investigate the allegations, the ACB said.

When the headmaster approached the 57-year-old education extension officer on October 9, the official allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 40,000 in exchange for submitting a favourable inquiry report, the anti-graft agency said.

ACB Trap Leads To Arrests

Unwilling to pay the bribe, the headmaster lodged a complaint with the Jalna unit of the ACB on Wednesday.

Acting on the complaint, the ACB laid a trap at the Kaij Block Education Office and allegedly caught a 50-year-old Zilla Parishad school assistant teacher red-handed while accepting the first instalment of Rs 20,000 from the headmaster on the instructions of the education extension officer.

Both accused were arrested, the ACB said.