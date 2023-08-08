News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Edelweiss officials appear before police in Nitin Desai death case

Edelweiss officials appear before police in Nitin Desai death case

Source: PTI
August 08, 2023 14:10 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Three representatives of ECL Finance Company/Edelweiss group appeared before the Raigad police in Maharashtra on Tuesday in connection with their inquiry into the alleged suicide of film art director Nitin Desai, an official said.

IMAGE: Nitin Desai's daughter speaks to the media about her father's death. Photograph: ANI Photo

Desai, 57, who had worked for acclaimed Bollywood films such as Lagaan and Jodhaa Akbar, was found hanging at his studio at Karjat in Raigad district on August 2.

The police on August 4 registered a criminal case against five persons, including Edelweiss group chairman Rashesh Shah, for alleged abetment of Desai's suicide.

 

On August 5, the Raigad police issued notice to the ECL Finance Company/Edelweiss Group MD seeking personal appearance on Tuesday.

Accordingly, three representatives of the company appeared before the police at Khalapur police station at around 11 am and the process of recording their statements was on, the official said.

The Raigad police has sought related documents and information about the case.

The investigation officer in the case is collecting the information from the advisor, financial advisor and accountant of ND Studio, set up by late Desai, the police earlier said.

Desai's company ND's Art World Pvt Ltd had defaulted on a Rs 252 crore loan repayment to creditors and the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal had initiated insolvency proceedings against it.

A First Information Report was registered on August 4 under Indian Penal Code sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 34 (common intention) at Khalapur police station based on a complaint filed by Nitin Desai's wife Neha Desai, an official had said.

The FIR named Edelweiss chairman Rashesh Shah, company official Smit Shah, another person named Keur Mehta, R K Bansal of Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company, and Jitender Kothari who has been appointed by the NCLT as an interim resolution professional.

Edelweiss ARC, in a statement, had denied that any undue pressure was put on Desai for loan recovery.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Police find Desai's voice notes critical of lender
Police find Desai's voice notes critical of lender
Nitin Desai death: 'Creditor's role to be probed'
Nitin Desai death: 'Creditor's role to be probed'
Why was Nitin Desai depressed over his finances?
Why was Nitin Desai depressed over his finances?
You Must Watch This Heart-Breaking Film
You Must Watch This Heart-Breaking Film
Rahul to visit Wayanad after being reinstated as MP
Rahul to visit Wayanad after being reinstated as MP
Kerala adopts resolution against uniform civil code
Kerala adopts resolution against uniform civil code
Manika Batra's priority-tagged baggage vanishes
Manika Batra's priority-tagged baggage vanishes
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Desai suicide: Edelweiss chairman, 4 others booked

Desai suicide: Edelweiss chairman, 4 others booked

'What happens when a Marathi manoos takes a loan'

'What happens when a Marathi manoos takes a loan'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances