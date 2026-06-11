ED to move Supreme Court against clean chit to NewsClick in PMLA case

The Enforcement Directorate is set to challenge the Delhi high court's decision to quash a money laundering case against news portal NewsClick and its editor-in-chief Prabir Purkayastha in the Supreme Court, arguing that the high court overlooked crucial evidence of alleged FDI rule violations and false representations.

IMAGE: Prabir Purkayastha being produced before the Patiala House court, New Delhi, October 25, 2023 . Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The Enforcement Directorate will challenge the Delhi high court's order quashing a money laundering case against NewsClick and its editor-in-chief Prabir Purkayastha in the Supreme Court.

ED officials contend that the high court's May 29 order 'overlooked or left unaddressed' several critical arguments made by the prosecution.

The ED's case alleges that 'false representations' were made to statutory authorities and banks concerning the genuineness of investors, nature of funds, and valuation of shares to bypass FDI rules.

Investigators claim to have evidence, including emails and statements, indicating NewsClick sought foreign direct investment while 'avoiding' government permission.

The ED had previously raided NewsClick's premises in 2021 and attached assets worth over Rs 4.9 crore in connection with this investigation.

The Enforcement Directorate has decided to challenge in the Supreme Court a Delhi high court's order that quashed a money laundering case against news portal NewsClick and its editor-in-chief Prabir Purkayastha on charges of violation of FDI rules, officials said on Thursday.

The high court's May 29 order "overlooked or left unaddressed" several critical contentions raised by the prosecution, they said.

High Court's Ruling and ED's Objections

Justice Neena Bansal Krishna in her 41-page judgment had said that the continuation of the FIR by the Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing against NewsClick and Purkayastha was "nothing but a gross abuse of the process of law" and once the FIR under predicate offence was quashed, the ED's case in the matter was also liable to be closed.

"Aside from bald assertions of there being a criminal conspiracy, there is not a whisper of any incriminating allegation, which would even remotely suggest the commission of the offence punishable under Section 4 PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act)," the order said.

ED officials said they would file an appeal against the high court's order before the apex court.

The judgment appears to proceed on the basis that there is no deceived victim, they said.

Allegations of False Representations

Whereas, officials added, the case of the ED and the EOW was that "false representations" were made to statutory authorities and banks regarding genuineness of investor, nature of funds, source of funds, commercial nature of investment and valuation of shares.

The court failed to consider that cheating need not be confined to private sector, they said, adding that the inducement of public authorities to act upon false representations can constitute cheating where corresponding wrongful gain/wrongful loss is alleged.

ED officials feel that at the quashing stage, the issue before the high court was whether allegations, if accepted as true, disclose an offence.

Whereas the judgment is based upon whether the ED had conclusively established the allegations, and whether the allegations were ultimately provable, they said.

Investigation Details and Asset Attachments

Officials added that ED investigators had collected emails and recorded statements of various persons, including those working with Purkayastha, to establish that PPK Newsclick Studio Pvt Ltd (the company that owns NewsClick) wanted to get foreign direct investment by "avoiding" government permission.

The purpose of PPK Newsclick Studio LLP was changed to digital company and different arrangements were made and investment was received from Worldwide Media Holdings LLC to achieve this, they claimed.

The premises of NewsClick and Purkayastha were raided by the ED in September, 2021. The agency had also attached a Rs 4.52-crore flat located in south Delhi's Saket area, linked to Purkayastha, apart from fixed deposits worth Rs 41 lakh as part of this investigation.