ED Takes Possession Of Chaitanya Baghel's Rs 26 Crore Project

The Enforcement Directorate has taken a significant step in the alleged Chhattisgarh liquor scam by seizing a Rs 26 crore real-estate project linked to Chaitanya Baghel, son of former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday took possession of a real-estate project worth over Rs 26 crore belonging to Chaitanya Baghel, son of former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel.

The action is linked to an alleged multi-crore liquor scam, with the ED claiming Rs 18.9 crore from the scam was pumped into the Vitthal Greens project.

The ED alleges Chaitanya Baghel was the "controller and ultimate authority" of a liquor syndicate, managing illicit funds.

The agency provisionally attached the property in November 2025, and the Adjudicating Authority confirmed the order in March.

Chaitanya Baghel was arrested by the ED in July 2025, and a chargesheet was submitted against him in September last year.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday took possession of a real-estate project worth more than Rs 26 crore of Chaitanya Baghel, son of former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, in connection with an alleged multi-crore liquor scam in the state, officials said.

ED Takes Possession Of Vitthal Greens Project

Officials from the Raipur zonal office of the federal agency carried out the procedure by erecting a signage and pasting the order at the Vitthal Greens project in Jangiri village of Durg district.

According to the officials, Chaitanya Baghel developed the project through his proprietorship company, Baghel Developers.

Taking possession under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) keeps the attachment in force during the course of a court trial but does not transfer the ownership of the asset to the government.

Once the trial results in a conviction, the agency confiscates the asset on behalf of the Union government.

Bhupesh Baghel has maintained that neither he nor his family has done anything wrong and that they are being targeted by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre.

Details Of The Property Attachment

The agency provisionally attached the property, along with other assets, totalling Rs 61.2 crore, in November 2025 as part of the action against Chaitanya Baghel.

The Adjudicating Authority of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) confirmed the provisional order in March, after which the ED took possession of Vitthal Greens, which comprises multiple residential plots, the officials said.

They claimed that funds of Rs 18.9 crore, generated from the alleged scam, were pumped into the realty project.

The ED has valued the project at Rs 26.43 crore (land Rs 9.49 crore and development Rs 16.95 crore).

Allegations Against Former CM's Son

The agency earlier alleged in a press statement that Chaitanya Baghel was positioned at the "apex" of a liquor syndicate in Chhattisgarh.

"His position as the Chief Minister's son made him the controller and ultimate authority of the liquor syndicate.

"He was responsible for maintaining the 'hisab' (accounts) of all illicit funds collected by the syndicate, and all major decisions relating to the collection, channelisation and distribution of such funds (proceeds of crime) were taken under his directions," according to the agency.

The agency alleged that a liquor syndicate controlled the state excise department and that the Chhattisgarh State Marketing Corporation Limited (CSMCL) generated proceeds of crime of more than Rs 2,883 crore between 2019 and 2023 through illegal commissions on the supply of country liquor, the sale of unaccounted liquor through government shops with duplicate holograms and annual commissions from distillers, apart from the FL-10A licence mechanism for foreign liquor.

Chaitanya Baghel was arrested by the ED in July 2025 following raids at the residence of Bhupesh Baghel where he lived. A chargesheet was submitted against him in September last year.