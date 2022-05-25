News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » ED summons wife, sons of Nawab Malik; none appear

ED summons wife, sons of Nawab Malik; none appear

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
May 25, 2022 12:03 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Enforcement Directorate in its chargesheet said that both the sons and wife of Maharashtra minister and Nationalist Congress Party leader Nawab Malik were summoned for interrogation, but none of them appeared in connection with Malik's money laundering case.

IMAGE: Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik. Photograph: ANI Photo

'Nawab Malik's wife Mehjabin was summoned twice whereas his son Faraj Malik was summoned 5 times in connection with a money laundering case. But none of them appeared before the ED,' informed the chargesheet today morning.

 

According to the ED investigation against him in connection with a money laundering case, 'it was revealed that Malik has had links with fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim's D-company for a long time'.

The ED has filed a prosecution complaint (chargesheet) before the Special PMLA court in Mumbai.

In the prosecution complaint, the ED elaborately mentioned Malik's alleged link to the D-company, and purported conspiracy to 'usurp' the Goawala building compound in Kurla West in 1996.

Also, a special court on May 20 took cognisance of the ED's chargesheet against the NCP leader and said there is prima facie evidence to indicate Malik was directly and knowingly involved in the money laundering and criminal conspiracy with others to usurp Goawala compound in Kurla.

The court has issued a process against him and the 1993 bomb blast case accused Sardar Shahwali Khan, who is also named in the case.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
Print this article
'Nawab Malik has been jailed to keep him quiet'
'Nawab Malik has been jailed to keep him quiet'
Man booked for seeking Rs 3 cr from Nawab Malik's son
Man booked for seeking Rs 3 cr from Nawab Malik's son
NCP decides to reassign Nawab Malik's portfolios
NCP decides to reassign Nawab Malik's portfolios
Cannes: Deepika Makes Orange Look SPICY!
Cannes: Deepika Makes Orange Look SPICY!
Can Fat Removal Surgery Lead To Death?
Can Fat Removal Surgery Lead To Death?
SEE: Nehra: From Worry To Victory
SEE: Nehra: From Worry To Victory
Dawood in Karachi, sends cash to kin: witnesses to ED
Dawood in Karachi, sends cash to kin: witnesses to ED
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Nawab Malik's Daughter Speaks Out!

Nawab Malik's Daughter Speaks Out!

Nawab Malik allowed treatment at private hospital

Nawab Malik allowed treatment at private hospital

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances