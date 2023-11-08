News
Rediff.com  » News » ED summons Abhishek Banerjee on November 9

ED summons Abhishek Banerjee on November 9

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
November 08, 2023 12:19 IST
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee to appear before it in Kolkata on November 9 in connection with the alleged school jobs scam, a TMC leader said on Wednesday.

IMAGE: TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee. Photograph: ANI Photo

Banerjee will appear before the ED on Thursday, West Bengal Women and Child Welfare Minister and Trinamool Congress spokesperson Shashi Panja said, alleging that the party national general secretary is a victim of 'vendetta politics'.

 

She also alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party does such vendetta politics to 'harass' leaders ahead of crucial election early next year.

State BJP spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya said the party does not believe in vendetta politics.

He stated that summoning by central agencies is happening under the supervision of the court, and if the TMC has any problem, it can approach the court.

The ED had earlier summoned Banerjee to appear before it on October 9, after he skipped the October 3 summons to participate in a TMC protest rally in New Delhi, demanding immediate release of central funds due to the state.

Banerjee, who was questioned by the ED for nearly nine hours in the teacher recruitment scam on September 13, had then claimed that the interrogation was an attempt to prevent him from participating in the 'INDIA' meet, and was a testament to the pivotal role the TMC plays in forging opposition unity.

The two-time TMC MP had also been questioned by the ED twice in the coal pilferage case, once in the agency's office in the national capital in 2021 and again in Kolkata in 2022.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
