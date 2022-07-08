News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » ED slaps Rs 10 cr fine on Aakar Patel, Rs 51.72 cr on Amnesty India

ED slaps Rs 10 cr fine on Aakar Patel, Rs 51.72 cr on Amnesty India

Source: PTI
July 08, 2022 17:00 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Amnesty India International Pvt Ltd and its former CEO Aakar Patel have been slapped with penalty of Rs 51.72 crore and Rs 10 crore respectively for contravention of the foreign exchange law, the Enforcement Directorate said on Friday.

IMAGE: Aakar Patel. Photograph: @Aakar__Patel/Twitter

The federal agency said it initiated action against the two on the basis of information that Amnesty International, UK, had been remitting "huge amount" of foreign contribution through its Indian entities (non-FCRA companies) following the FDI route, in order to evade Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) to expand its NGO activities in India.

 

This was despite denial of prior registration or permissions to Amnesty International India Foundation Trust (AIIFT) and other trusts under FCRA by the ministry of home affairs, it said.

The Enforcement Directorate said the show cause notice of penalty was issued as the funds received "violated" Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) provisions.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Journalist-activist Aakar Patel stopped at airport
Journalist-activist Aakar Patel stopped at airport
Uttam's Take: Is Aakar A Flight Risk?
Uttam's Take: Is Aakar A Flight Risk?
CBI gets govt nod to prosecute Aakar Patel
CBI gets govt nod to prosecute Aakar Patel
Sindhu falls to Tai Tzu in Malaysia Masters quarters
Sindhu falls to Tai Tzu in Malaysia Masters quarters
Ranveer v/s Wild Review with Bear Grylls Review
Ranveer v/s Wild Review with Bear Grylls Review
Modi condoles Abe's death, India to observe mourning
Modi condoles Abe's death, India to observe mourning
Stress-free Jabeur visualising Wimbledon win
Stress-free Jabeur visualising Wimbledon win
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Why Is Mohammed Zubair In Jail?

Why Is Mohammed Zubair In Jail?

Why Aryan Khan's Case Must Worry Us All

Why Aryan Khan's Case Must Worry Us All

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances