ED searches Jaisalmer premises over Belgian funds, proselytisation

The Enforcement Directorate has launched an investigation into the alleged misuse of Rs 5.10 crore in foreign funds from a Belgian entity, suspected of being used for proselytisation and conversion activities among vulnerable communities in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

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Key Points The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches in Jaisalmer regarding the alleged misuse of foreign donations for proselytisation activities.

Funds totalling Rs 5.10 crore were reportedly received by Jaisalmer residents Deu Ram and Gyan Chand from a non-FCRA registered Belgian entity, Amar ASBL.

The foreign funds were allegedly disguised as educational services, cultural activities, or family maintenance but were used to influence local communities' religious beliefs.

The Belgian entity, managed by Jose Goffinet and Salian Goffinet, has operated in Jaisalmer for 14-15 years without registering any trust or NGO in India.

No proper financial records were maintained for the foreign donations, with significant cash withdrawals, and attempts were made to route funds through other accounts after banks declined remittances.

The ED on Monday said it undertook searches in a case of alleged misuse of foreign donations received from a non-FCRA registered Belgian entity for undertaking proselytisation activities among the locals in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer along the India-Pakistan international border.

The action covered two premises under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), the agency said in a statement.

It said the Enforcement Directorate (ED) acted on the basis of specific intelligence indicating that Jaisalmer resident Deu Ram was "illegally" receiving funds from Belgium-based entities "for proselytisation and conversion activities" among vulnerable sections of society in Jaisalmer.

The agency added that Ram and his associate Gyan Chand received funds worth Rs 5.10 crore without registration under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA), mainly by showing the purpose as educational services, cultural and recreational activities, and inward remittances from non-resident Indians towards family maintenance and savings.

"Most of these funds were received from Amar ASBL, which claims to be a non-profit organisation based in Brussels, Belgium," it said.

Belgian Entity Under Scrutiny

Amar ASBL was set up in Brussels in 2011 and is managed by two Belgian nationals -- Jose Goffinet and his son Salian Goffinet.

The ED said the duo visits Jaisalmer every year for 2-3 weeks and meets the parents and relatives of local children, organises meetings and religious gatherings "to promote their cultural and religious beliefs and practices".

Although the organisation has worked exclusively in Jaisalmer for the past 14-15 years through Ram and Chand, it has not registered any trust or NGO in India, the agency claimed.

Allegations of Fund Misuse and Conversion

It said Deu Ram used these funds "for his personal expenses and for influencing the cultural and religious beliefs of vulnerable sections under the garb of providing educational services to their children under the influence of the Belgium entity".

He allegedly withdrew about Rs 2.60 crore in cash from his bank account, and no proper books of account or financial records were maintained for the receipt and use of these foreign donations, the ED said.

According to the agency, the funds received from the Belgian company were reported to the bank under various purpose codes, including family maintenance and savings, educational services, cultural/recreational services, commission agent services and compensation of employees.

"However, no educational, cultural or recreational services were actually rendered to Amar ASBL; instead, the funds were managed and deployed for the organisation's activities in Jaisalmer," the ED said.

Attempts to Circumvent Regulations

It claimed that after banks recently declined foreign remittances into the accounts of the two Indians, attempts were made to route the foreign funds through the personal bank accounts of other related persons in Jaisalmer.