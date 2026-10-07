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ED Conducts Extensive Searches In Kerala Over Rs 92 Crore Co-operative Society Scam

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 07, 2026 09:20 IST 2 Minutes Read
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The Enforcement Directorate has launched a major investigation into alleged financial irregularities totaling Rs 92 crore across three cooperative societies in Keralam, conducting extensive searches in Thrissur, Ernakulam, and Kozhikode.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • The Enforcement Directorate conducted searches at multiple locations in Keralam.
  • The investigation targets alleged irregularities worth Rs 92 crore in cooperative societies.
  • Three cooperative societies are under scrutiny: Urban Cooperative Society, Thennela Service Cooperative Society, and Kuttanellur Cooperative Bank.
  • Approximately 20 premises in Thrissur, Ernakulam, and Kozhikode were searched as part of the probe.

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday conducted searches at multiple locations in Keralam as part of an investigation linked to alleged irregularities worth Rs 92 crore in three cooperative societies of the state, officials said.

They said about 20 premises in Thrissur, Ernakulam and Kozhikode are being searched.

 

The bodies under investigation include Urban Cooperative Society (alleged irregularities of Rs 55 crore), Thennela Service Cooperative Society (Rs 10 crore) and Kuttanellur Cooperative Bank (Rs 27 crore), the officials said.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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enforcement directoratekeralacooperative societiesfinancial irregularitiesmoney laundering probe

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