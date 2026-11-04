ED Searches IPS Officer's Premises In APPSC Exam Irregularities Case

The Enforcement Directorate has launched a money laundering probe, conducting searches at an IPS officer's premises in connection with alleged irregularities and a Rs 1.14 crore payment in the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) exam evaluation.

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Key Points The Enforcement Directorate conducted searches on Wednesday at premises linked to IPS officer P Sitarama Anjaneyulu.

The probe is part of a money laundering investigation into alleged irregularities in APPSC Group-I Main Examination answer script evaluation.

An amount of Rs 1.14 crore was reportedly paid to a private firm, Camsign Media, for manual evaluation.

Searches were carried out in Hyderabad, Secunderabad, and Guntur, targeting individuals and entities involved in the evaluation process.

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday conducted searches at the premises of IPS officer P Sitarama Anjaneyulu and some others as part of a money laundering probe linked to alleged irregularities in the evaluation of the answer scripts of the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC), officials said.

ED Probe Into APPSC Exam Irregularities

A total of seven premises in Hyderabad and Secunderabad in Telangana and Guntur in Andhra Pradesh were covered by the officials of the central agency as part of the action.

The ED case, registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), is related to alleged irregularities in the manual evaluation of the answer scripts of the APPSC Group-I Main Examination, during which an amount of Rs 1.14 crore was stated to have been paid to a private party.

Anjaneyulu was the Secretary of Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission at that time, while a company named Camsign Media was given the work of manual evaluation, according to the ED.

Apart from the premises of the 1992-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, that of P Madhusudhana Rao, MD of Camsign Media, Aavasa Resort Haailand in Chinakakani village of Guntur District (where the answer scripts were kept and the evaluation exercise was carried out) were searched.

The other locations include that of TruGrader Services, a division of Stone Media Advisory Services Pvt. Ltd. (which conducted the earlier digital evaluation for APPSC), its MD Akella Peri Srinivasa Rao, and Mahamkali Raghuram, who was engaged in connection with the evaluation work, according to the ED.