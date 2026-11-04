Money Laundering Probe Targets Gurugram Liquor Vend

The Enforcement Directorate has intensified its crackdown on financial irregularities, launching multi-state searches in a money laundering case linked to the alleged illegal sale of foreign liquor by a Gurugram-based shop, 'The Theka'.

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Key Points The ED concluded two-day multi-state searches on Wednesday in a money laundering case.

The probe targets 'The Theka' liquor vend in Gurugram for alleged illegal sale of foreign liquor without proper holograms.

The case stems from an FIR by Haryana Police, following a seizure of illegal imported foreign liquor from 'The Theka' on December 9, 2025.

The liquor vend is accused of generating over Rs 10 crore in proceeds of crime through these illegal sales.

ED officials seized Rs 11 lakh in cash and documents during the two-day searches launched on Tuesday.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) said it concluded two-day multi-state searches on Wednesday in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the sale of foreign liquor by a Gurugram-based shop.

Investigation Into Illegal Liquor Trade

Ten premises in Delhi-NCR, Haryana and Punjab were raided in the case against the liquor vend named 'The Theka', owned by Ankush Goyal, the central agency said in a statement.

The vend or its promoter could not immediately be contacted for a comment on the ED action.

The probe pertains to the procurement and storage of "large" quantities of foreign liquor without holograms and 'Track and Trace Strips' by a liquor syndicate and its illegal sale through the said licensed liquor vend, the agency said.

The ED case registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) stems from an FIR and chargesheet filed by Haryana Police on allegations of illegal sale of foreign liquor and misuse of bond-to-bond transfer of imported foreign liquor (IFL) by evading applicable custom duties and state excise taxes.

The police registered the FIR based on a complaint from the Excise Department which had seized 3,921 cases and 176 loose bottles of IFL without holograms and 'Track and Trace Strips' from 'The Theka' on December 9, 2025.

"The liquor vend illegally sold this imported foreign liquor passing it off as legitimate stock and in this way made a profit of 20-25 per cent on these illegal sales and generated proceeds of crime worth more than Rs 10 crore," the agency claimed. ED officials seized Rs 11 lakh in cash and documents during the two-day searches launched on Tuesday.