ED Probes Ex-Bengal Minister Indranil Sen In Durga Puja Fund Irregularity Case

The Enforcement Directorate is investigating former West Bengal minister Indranil Sen and his wife's organisation, massArt, for alleged financial irregularities and diversion of Rs 50-60 crore from Durga Puja preview shows and cultural tourism activities.

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Key Points The ED searched 15 premises linked to former West Bengal minister Indranil Sen and others over alleged financial irregularities.

The probe focuses on massArt, an organisation led by Sen's wife, for alleged diversion of funds from Durga Puja preview shows.

Allegations suggest that Rs 50-60 crore was collected through these preview shows and the sale of passes.

Investigators are also examining a potential link between the preview tours and Maya Art Gallery, suggesting cultural tourism was used for private business.

The PMLA investigation is ongoing, with further action dependent on evidence emerging from searches and financial trail examination.

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday searched 15 premises linked to former West Bengal minister Indranil Sen and others as part of a probe into alleged financial irregularities in holding Durga Puja preview shows and the sale of passes, officials said.

ED's Extensive Search Operation

The searches under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) began early in the morning, covering locations in Kolkata and adjoining areas, they said.

The probe centres around Mahanirban Road Mass Art Society (massArt), an organisation headed by Sen's wife, which has been conducting Durga Puja preview shows for visitors.

According to the allegations being investigated, massArt collected a substantial amount of money through the preview programmes and passes. The ED is examining whether any part of the money was diverted for personal benefit.

The federal probe agency is also looking into the organisation's ownership and management, the flow of funds and possible links with influential persons, officials said.

Allegations of Financial Irregularities

According to reports citing ED sources, investigators are examining allegations that around Rs 50 to 60 crore was collected through the preview shows.

The case followed a complaint lodged with the Kolkata Police in June against Sen, his wife and other office-bearers of massArt over alleged irregularities in the sale of Durga Puja preview passes.

In 2021, UNESCO accorded the Intangible Cultural Heritage tag to Durga Puja in Kolkata.

Investigators are also examining allegations of a link between the preview tours and Maya Art Gallery, located below Sen's residence.

According to the allegations, buses carrying domestic and foreign visitors under the massArt banner would take tourists around selected Durga Puja pandals and to the gallery as part of the itinerary.

Investigators are trying to ascertain who arranged the stop, whether visitors purchased handicrafts, sarees, paintings and other artworks there, where the proceeds went and whether the gallery had any financial relationship with massArt.

Broader Implications and Ongoing Investigation

The alleged connection, if established, could expand the inquiry beyond preview-pass collections to whether a cultural tourism programme was used to generate business for a private commercial establishment.

The ED action prompted West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari to say, "Even money used to come out of the packets meant for distributing relief."

Sen had earlier denied the allegations against him. A comment from massArt was not immediately available.

The ED investigation is continuing, and further action will depend on the evidence emerging from the searches and examination of the financial trail, officials said.