Home  » News » ED raids another AAP MP in money laundering case

ED raids another AAP MP in money laundering case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
October 07, 2024 12:01 IST
The Enforcement Directorate on Monday searched multiple locations in Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Gurugram and Delhi in connection with a land "fraud" case against Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha member Sanjeev Arora and others, official sources said.

IMAGE: AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora with AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal. Photograph: @MP_SanjeevArora/X

About 16-17 locations, including the house of the 61-year-old MP at Ludhiana (Punjab) and Gurugram (Haryana), are being searched, they said.

Premises linked to real estate businessman Hemant Sood and another person, Chandra Shekhar Agrawal, in Jalandhar are also among the locations being searched.

 

Arora said he doesn't exactly know the reason that warranted the searches.

"I am a law abiding citizen, am not sure about the reason for search operation, will cooperate fully with agencies and make sure all their queries are answered," he posted on X.

AAP leader and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia posted on X that the raids against their MP, also a businessman, is an attempt to break their party.

But AAP members will not stop, get sold or get scared, Sisodia posted.

Officials said the searches are being carried out under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and are linked to a land "fraud" case.

It is alleged, according to the sources, that Arora transferred an industrial plot in the name of his company in an "illegal" manner.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
