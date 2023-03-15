News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » ED raids 11 offices of Church of North India including Nagpur

ED raids 11 offices of Church of North India including Nagpur

Source: PTI
March 15, 2023 15:03 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Enforcement Directorate is carrying out searches at 11 locations across India, including the Nagpur office of the Church of North India (CNI), in connection with a case registered in Bhopal, an ED official said on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only.

ED officials said the searches are tied to a cheating case registered against P C Singh, bishop of the CNI's Jabalpur diocese.

The office of CNI, a Protestant denomination, located in the Sadar area in the city is being searched, an official said.

In September 2022, Singh had been detained at the Nagpur airport in Maharashtra for questioning after an offence was registered against him.

 

The Madhya Pradesh police at the time had recovered around Rs 1.6 crore in Indian and foreign currencies from the bishop's residence in Jabalpur. Singh was then in Germany.

The case against Bishop Singh was registered in July 2022 after it was alleged that he had indulged in financial misconduct in running an educational society, of which he was the chairman.

ED officials said an investigation showed that Rs 2.7 crore collected as students' fees by the society's various institutions between 2004-05 and 2011-12 was allegedly transferred to religious institutions, misused and spent by the bishop for personal needs.

A part of the money was also transferred to CNI's Nagpur office, they said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
MP school attacked over 'religious conversion' claim
MP school attacked over 'religious conversion' claim
MP cabinet approves law against religious conversion
MP cabinet approves law against religious conversion
Goa: Pastor, wife held for 'luring people to convert'
Goa: Pastor, wife held for 'luring people to convert'
Court gives bail to Lalu, Rabri in land-for-job case
Court gives bail to Lalu, Rabri in land-for-job case
Ukraine: Blood Everywhere
Ukraine: Blood Everywhere
From Dharavi to WPL: Simran's incredible journey!
From Dharavi to WPL: Simran's incredible journey!
The Year Gone By, with Alia Bhatt
The Year Gone By, with Alia Bhatt
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

MP bishop in 4-day police custody in cheating case

MP bishop in 4-day police custody in cheating case

EOW to probe if bishop used funds for conversions

EOW to probe if bishop used funds for conversions

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances