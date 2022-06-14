News
Rediff.com  » News » ED quizzes Rahul Gandhi for 2nd consecutive day

ED quizzes Rahul Gandhi for 2nd consecutive day

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
June 14, 2022 11:25 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi appeared before the Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday for the second consecutive day of questioning in the National Herald money-laundering case.

IMAGE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi leaves for ED office amid protest march by party workers in New Delhi on June 13, 2022. Photograph: Manvender Vashist/PTI Photo

Gandhi, 51, arrived at the ED headquarters on APJ Abdul Kalam Road in central Delhi with his "Z+" category Central Reserve Police Force security escort even as police personnel were deployed in huge numbers and section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure was imposed around the agency's office just like Monday.

Gandhi was accompanied by his sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The Congress MP from Wayanad spent over 10 hours at the federal agency's office on Monday, where he was questioned over multiple sessions and his statement recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

 

Officials said as Gandhi's questioning could not be completed on Monday, he was summoned again on Tuesday.

While agency sources informed that Gandhi recorded his statement and checked its transcript minutely, Congress leaders said the investigators took multiple breaks during his questioning.

The probe pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the Congress-promoted Young Indian Private Limited, which owns the National Herald newspaper.

The newspaper is published by Associated Journals Limited and owned by Young Indian Private Limited.

Gandhi's mother and Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who is currently admitted to a hospital here due to Covid-related issues, has also been summoned by the agency for questioning in the case on June 23.

The Congress has accused the Centre of targeting opposition leaders by misusing investigative agencies.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
