ED probes 5,300 Indian SIMs used in Cambodia-based cyber fraud

The ED analysed 2.3 lakh SIM cards and it was found that about 36,000 of them were active in Cambodia, out of which nearly 5,300 were involved in committing cyber frauds across India.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A Malaysian national-led gang allegedly used these SIMs to dupe Indians of hundreds of crores via WhatsApp calls.

Raids conducted in Rajasthan and Punjab led to the identification of 30 domestic bank accounts linked to the fraud network.

Indian SIM vendors fraudulently activated extra SIM cards for unsuspecting customers and supplied them to the Malaysian national for commission.

The ED's case is filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), stemming from a Jodhpur Police FIR.

The Enforcement Directorate has started probing a case involving the alleged purchase of 5,300 SIM cards in the country, which were used in Cambodia by a Malaysian national-led gang to perpetrate cyber frauds across India, duping people for hundreds of crores of rupees.

The central agency had raided 7 premises in Rajasthan's Kishangarh (Ajmer), Nagaur and Jodhpur apart from Ludhiana in Punjab on June 5, leading to the identification of 30 domestic bank accounts that are allegedly part of this fraud network.

The ED case, filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), stems from a Jodhpur police (Cyber Wing) FIR against certain POS (point of sales) vendors who "fraudulently" activated Indian SIMs and handed them over to a Malaysian national who operated them from Cambodia, the ED said in a statement issued on Monday.

Several cyber crime incidents, including digital arrests, have been detected against Indians from "scam farms" located in Cambodia.

The ED said it analysed 2.3 lakh numbers (SIM cards) and it was found that about 36,000 of them were active in Cambodia, out of which nearly 5,300 were involved in committing cyber frauds across India to the tune of hundreds of crores of rupees by making WhatsApp calls.

During the searches, it was found that Rahul Kumar Jha, Mohammad Sharif and Sandeep Bhatt, in connivance with other SIM vendors named Prakash Bheel, Ramavatar Rathi, Hareesh Malakar and Hemant Panwar, supplied hundreds of SIM cards to the Malaysian national.

The SIM vendors had the POS ID of telecom operators like Airtel, JIO and VI (Vodafone India), the agency said.

"They (vendors) targeted the less educated and gullible persons on the pretext of porting their SIM cards or issuance of new SIMs.

However, while activating the said SIMs, they also additionally activated other SIMs which were subsequently supplied to the Malaysian National through Rahul Kumar Jha and his associates in lieu of commission," the ED alleged.