Rediff.com  » News » ED opposes Sisodia's bail saying he's delaying trial

ED opposes Sisodia's bail saying he's delaying trial

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
April 07, 2024 09:48 IST
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) alleged before a court in New Delhi on Saturday that Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia and other accused were delaying the trial in a money laundering case related to the Delhi excise policy 'scam'.

IMAGE: AAP leader and former Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia arrives at Rouse Avenue Court for a hearing in the Delhi Excise Policy Case, in New Delhi on Saturday, April 6, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

The agency opposed Sisodia's bail plea before Special Judge Kaveri Baweja, who extended the judicial remand of the AAP leader till April 18 after he was produced before the court on the expiry of his custody.

The ED also claimed that Sisodia was responsible for drafting the policy and advance kickbacks of Rs 100 crore were received by him and other members of the AAP.

 

The AAP leader had approached the court for relief, claiming that there was a delay in starting the trial.

The central probe agency claimed that the 'delay' was caused not by the prosecution but by the accused.

'The delay in the trial of the case has not been caused by the prosecution but by the accused persons. Concerted efforts were made on the part of the accused persons, including Sisodia, to delay the trial in the case,' the ED told the court in response to his second bail plea.

During the proceedings, Sisodia's co-accused and party colleague, Sanjay Singh, who was recently granted bail by the Supreme Court, also appeared before the court.

The ED claimed that a total of 95 applications have been filed by the accused seeking similar prayers, of which six have been filed by Sisodia.

It submitted that frivolous applications have been filed by the accused involved in the case, for which costs have also been imposed by the predecessor judge.

The judge will further hear the arguments on April 10.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as well as the ED have alleged that irregularities were committed while modifying the Delhi Excise Policy, undue favours were extended to licence holders, licence fee was waived or reduced and licences were extended without the competent authority's approval.

The beneficiaries allegedly diverted "illegal" gains to the accused officials and made false entries in their books of account to evade detection, the probe agencies have alleged.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on February 26, 2023, for his alleged role in the 'scam'.

The ED arrested Sisodia in a money-laundering case stemming from the CBI first information report (FIR) on March 9, 2023.

He resigned from the Delhi cabinet on February 28, 2023.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
