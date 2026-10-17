ED Nabs Sixth Suspect In Massive Digital Arrest Scam

The Enforcement Directorate has apprehended Mukesh Kumar Pukhraj Jain, the sixth individual, in connection with a massive pan-India cyber fraud and digital arrest scheme worth Rs 30,000 crore, highlighting the growing threat of online financial crimes.

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Key Points The Enforcement Directorate made its sixth arrest, Mukesh Kumar Pukhraj Jain, on Friday in a pan-India cyber fraud and digital arrest case.

The investigation involves transactions totalling Rs 30,000 crore, with Jain allegedly acting as an RTGS agent for the cyber criminal network.

The probe began after a Goa-based woman was duped of Rs 2.60 crore between May 21, 2025, and June 2, 2025, through a digital arrest scam.

The money trail revealed an "inter-connected" network of entities across 20 states and Union territories, with reported losses of Rs 417.49 crore.

ED searches in July and the latest on August 21 in Goa and Mumbai led to the seizure of about Rs 3.25 crore in cash.

The Enforcement Directorate has made the sixth arrest in a money laundering investigation linked to an alleged pan-India cyber fraud and digital arrest case involving transactions worth Rs 30,000 crore, official sources said on Saturday.

According to the sources, Mukesh Kumar Pukhraj Jain alias Mukesh Bhai was taken into custody on Friday and produced before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Panaji that sent him to ED custody till October 19.

With this action, the total arrests made in the case by the central agency's Panaji office has risen to six.

It is alleged that Jain acted as an RTGS agent, arranging bank credits into the accounts of the cyber criminal network through brokers in exchange for a commission.

Understanding Digital Arrest Scams

The agency had said in a statement that its probe in the case began following the registration of an FIR by Goa Police on June 9, 2025, after a Goa-based woman was allegedly duped into transferring Rs 2.60 crore between May 21, 2025, and June 2, 2025, into some "secret supervision accounts" by cyber fraudsters following her digital arrest.

Digital arrest is a cybercrime in which fraudsters, posing as law enforcement officials, threaten people through audio or video calls, virtually holding them hostage and pressuring them into transferring money online.

The government has said that digital arrest is not legal in India and such crimes should be immediately reported to the national cyber helpline number 1930 or at the web portal cybercrime.gov.in.

Tracing The Money Trail

The ED found that the money cheated from the Goa victim was put in 400 bank accounts, withdrawn in cash and then converted into foreign currency through RBI-licensed money changers.

Agency officials had said the money trail led to an "inter-connected" network of commodity, trading, travel and forex entities which undertook banking transactions worth more than Rs 27,850 crore and Rs 2,904 crore deposited in cash, including Rs 584.70 crore through 61,448 bulk note acceptance machine transactions at multiple locations in the country.

Nationwide Impact And Modus Operandi

The bank accounts of these entities have been identified across as many as 300 cyber fraud complaints and 163 FIRs filed by police and other law enforcement agencies across 20 states and Union territories, involving an aggregate reported loss of Rs 417.49 crore, the ED said.

It conducted two rounds of searches in this case in Goa and Mumbai in July and the latest on August 21, seizing about Rs 3.25 crore in cash.

The probe found that shell or dummy companies named drivers and employees living in single-room accommodations as their directors, a classic modus operandi in such cases, according to the ED.