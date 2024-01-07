News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » ED issues fresh summons to Kerala ex-FM Isaac in KIIFB masala bonds case

ED issues fresh summons to Kerala ex-FM Isaac in KIIFB masala bonds case

Source: PTI
January 07, 2024 15:49 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned senior Kerala Communist Party of India-Marxist leader Thomas Isaac for questioning in a Foreign Exchange Management Ac case linked to a probe into the alleged violations in the financial dealings of KIIFB during his tenure as the finance minister in the previous Left Democratic Front government, official sources said Sunday.

IMAGE: Kerala ex-finance minister and CPI-M leader Thomas Isaac. Photograph: ANI Photo

The 71-year-old politician has been asked to depose at the agency office in Kochi on January 12, they said.

 

The central agency in December had informed the Kerala high court that it had withdrawn the summons issued to Isaac.

The submissions were made during the hearing of a plea by Isaac and a Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board official alleging that only personal information was sought through the summons by ED and seeking quashing of the same.

In view of the agency withdrawing the summons, the HC disposed of the petitions but at the same time, the court also said the ED was free to continue with its investigation into the matter.

ED sources said the fresh summons to Isaac has been issued in light of the HC allowing the agency to go ahead with the investigation, under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act, into the end use of Rs 2,000 crore raised by KIIFB through masala bonds and its compliance with the FEMA norms.

Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board is the primary agency of the state government for financing large and critical infrastructure projects and had raised Rs 2,150 crore in 2019 through its debut masala bond issue as part of its plan to mobilise Rs 50,000 crore to fund large and critical infrastructure projects in the southern state.

The ED suspects contravention of the FEMA here and hence initiated a probe.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Kerala may have suffered losses of around Rs 20,000 crore'
'Kerala may have suffered losses of around Rs 20,000 crore'
ED arrests CPM politico in Kerala co-op bank fraud
ED arrests CPM politico in Kerala co-op bank fraud
Kerala governor reads out criticism of Centre in House
Kerala governor reads out criticism of Centre in House
Rohit, Kohli should be picked for T20 WC: Ganguly
Rohit, Kohli should be picked for T20 WC: Ganguly
Will not end war in Gaza until...: Netanyahu
Will not end war in Gaza until...: Netanyahu
Bangladesh votes in national polls amid Oppn boycott
Bangladesh votes in national polls amid Oppn boycott
Why did NRN prevent Sudha Murthy from joining Infosys?
Why did NRN prevent Sudha Murthy from joining Infosys?
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

The minister fighting for states in GST Council

The minister fighting for states in GST Council

'There will be social unrest in India'

'There will be social unrest in India'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances