How a Kerala medical tourism firm orchestrated an organ trafficking racket

The ED has exposed a sophisticated organ trafficking racket in Kerala, where a medical tourism company exploited vulnerable donors and forged documents to facilitate illegal transplant procedures for significant profit.

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Key Points Financially distressed donors were exploited, receiving Rs 5-15 lakh, while recipients paid Rs 20-35 lakh.

The syndicate, led by Muhammed Najeeb K, forged documents like altruism certificates and identity proofs.

Illegal transplant procedures were allegedly facilitated at major hospitals in Ernakulam.

ED seized forged documents, froze bank accounts, and Kerala Police arrested the alleged kingpin.

The Enforcement Directorate investigation into an alleged organ trafficking racket in Kerala has revealed that the network operated under the guise of a medical tourism company and exploited financially distressed donors for profit, officials on Sunday said.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had recently conducted searches at nine locations across Kerala, including hospitals, after registering a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) based on multiple FIRs filed by the Kerala Police.

In a statement, the ED said the investigation was initiated following police cases that uncovered a sophisticated criminal syndicate allegedly involved in forgery, cheating, criminal conspiracy and illegal organ trafficking under the facade of altruistic organ donation and medical tourism.

"Initial findings reveal that the accused, led by Muhammed Najeeb K and his partner Rasheeda A A through their front company Kallatharas Medical Tourism Pvt Ltd, orchestrated the racket between 2021 and 2026. Through a network of agents and middlemen, they targeted financially distressed donors, luring them with payments of Rs 5 lakh to Rs 15 lakh while charging recipients Rs 20 lakh to Rs 35 lakh or more," the ED said.

According to the agency, the accused forged several documents, including fake altruism certificates purportedly issued by the police, recommendation letters from public representatives, Aadhaar cards, ration cards and other supporting records.

The central agency said the forged documents were allegedly prepared at Sun Communications DTP Centre and Sign HD Digital Studio at Pallikkara in Ernakulam district.

"Thereafter, illegal transplant procedures were facilitated at major hospitals in Ernakulam," ED alleged in the statement.

The agency said the searches were conducted to trace the proceeds of crime, identify the ultimate beneficiaries and recover incriminating records, digital evidence and financial transaction details linked to the illegal organ trade.

During the searches, investigators seized forged documents and records relating to organ transplant surgeries, including details of donors and recipients and documents submitted before the District Level Authorisation Committee for obtaining approvals, the ED said.

The agency also collected details of immovable properties held by the accused and their associates to ascertain assets allegedly acquired using proceeds of crime.

"Freezing orders have also been issued in respect of the bank accounts of agents and intermediaries who facilitated the illegal organ trade. Moreover, the bank account details of the accused persons and their associated entities have been obtained and are being analysed to trace the flow and layering of the proceeds of crime. Further investigation is in progress," the ED said.

Kerala Police have so far registered six cases in connection with the racket and arrested several accused, including alleged kingpin Muhammed Najeeb from Uttar Pradesh last month.