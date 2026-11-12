Kerala Man Held For Posing As ED Officer, Extorting Money

A 54-year-old man has been arrested in Kerala for allegedly impersonating an Enforcement Directorate Assistant Director and attempting to extort money from a cooperative society by claiming a fake money laundering probe.

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Key Points A 54-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for impersonating an ED Assistant Director.

He sent a fake letter in the name of the Enforcement Directorate to the Indian Credit Cooperative Society Limited (ICCSL) in Aluva.

The accused allegedly claimed a money laundering probe had been initiated against the institution and attempted to extort money.

Company officials became suspicious and approached the police, who verified the identity and confirmed impersonation.

The man was produced before the Angamaly Judicial First Class Magistrate Court and remanded to judicial custody.

A 54-year-old man was arrested for allegedly impersonating an ED Assistant Director and sending a fake letter in the agency's name to extort money from an institution in Aluva near here, police said on Thursday.

Impersonation And Extortion Attempt

The arrested was identified as Rajendran, a resident of Kanniparamba, Mavoor, in Kozhikode district.

According to police, he allegedly sent a letter in the name of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to the Indian Credit Cooperative Society Limited (ICCSL), posing as an Assistant Director of the central agency.

The accused allegedly claimed that a money laundering probe had been initiated against the institution and attempted to extort money, police said.

After the company officials became suspicious, its representatives approached the police, who verified the identity of the purported officer with the central agency and confirmed that it was a case of impersonation, officials said.

A special investigation team of the Ernakulam Rural Crime Branch investigated the case and arrested him.

He was produced before the Angamaly Judicial First Class Magistrate Court and remanded to judicial custody, officials added.