ED grills Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter Veena T in Rs 2.78-crore CMRL probe

Former Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter, Veena T, is currently facing an Enforcement Directorate probe in Kochi concerning alleged money laundering activities linked to her defunct IT firm and mining company CMRL.

IMAGE: Veena T arrives at the ED office in Kochi for questioning on June 17. Photograph: Screen grab from @ANI/X

Key Points Veena T, daughter of former Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, appeared before the ED for questioning in a money laundering case.

The case involves her defunct IT firm, Exalogic Solutions Private Ltd, and mining company CMRL.

Allegations include CMRL making Rs 2.78 crore payments to Exalogic without receiving services.

Another company, EICPL, allegedly extended Rs 50 lakh in loans to Exalogic despite repayment issues.

The ED suspects "proceeds of crime" were generated through these transactions, with the SFIO initiating the complaint.

Veena T, daughter of former Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, on June 17, appeared before the ED in Kochi for questioning in connection with a money laundering case involving her now-defunct IT firm and mining company CMRL.

Veena appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) close to 10.30 am following fresh summons issued to her by the agency.

A heavy police presence was seen outside the ED office when Veena got out of her vehicle and walked inside.

The agency had earlier asked her to appear before its Kochi unit on June 12, but she had expressed her inability to do so, citing health reasons.

She was asked to appear before the agency along with relevant documents related to transactions involving her now-defunct IT firm, Exalogic Solutions Private Ltd.

Investigation Into Money Laundering Allegations

On June 16, the ED had questioned the son and wife of CMRL Founder Sasidharan Kartha in connection with the case. Prior to that, on June 15, the agency had questioned Kartha's daughter in the matter.

The probe pertains to allegations that Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL) made payments amounting to Rs 2.78 crore to Exalogic without receiving any services in return.

According to the ED, another company, Empower India Capital Investments Private Limited (EICPL), operated by CMRL Managing Director Sasidharan Kartha, had extended loans worth Rs 50 lakh to Exalogic despite the company allegedly failing to make timely repayments.

The agency has alleged that Veena and the management of CMRL, led by Kartha, generated "proceeds of crime" through these transactions.

Background Of The CMRL Case

The ED registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on the basis of a prosecution complaint filed by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) before a court in Ernakulam in April 2025. The SFIO is the investigation arm of the ministry of corporate affairs.

CMRL came under the scanner of central agencies following an income tax department raid in January 2019, which allegedly detected financial irregularities, including certain expenses suspected to be fictitious and amounting to around Rs 130 crore.