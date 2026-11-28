The Enforcement Directorate has uncovered a crucial Nepal connection, identifying an individual named "Prist," in the ongoing digital arrest-linked money laundering investigation involving prominent industrialist S P Oswal and the extortion of Rs 7 crore.

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Key Points The Enforcement Directorate has identified a Nepal-based individual, "Prist," in a digital arrest-linked money laundering case involving Ludhiana industrialist S P Oswal.

A fresh chargesheet was filed on November 25, naming six individuals and Rigglo Ventures for their role in extorting Rs 7 crore from Oswal.

The extorted funds were laundered through mule bank accounts of companies like Rigglo Ventures and Forzenman Warehousing, then layered through shell entities and remitted outside India.

Sohel Akhtar, arrested in September, allegedly operated Rigglo Ventures' accounts and arranged mule accounts on instructions from "Prist," receiving cryptocurrency as commission.

The ED reiterated that digital arrests are illegal in India and advised victims to contact local police or the national cybercrime helpline number 1930.

The Enforcement Directorate said on Saturday that it has found the role of a Nepal-based man using the fictitious name "Prist" in a digital arrest-linked money laundering case involving noted Ludhiana-based industrialist S P Oswal.

In its press release, the central agency also released a photo, apparently taken on a mobile phone, of the foreigner who allegedly arranged mule bank accounts for the cyber criminals who extorted Rs 7 crore from the businessman.

The ED added that a fresh chargesheet was filed in the case on November 25 before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Jalandhar, Punjab.

Unravelling The Money Laundering Trail

Six individuals and a company named Rigglo Ventures have been named as accused in the prosecution complaint (chargesheet). The first chargesheet was filed in February.

The funds extorted from Oswal, following his digital arrest, were initially deposited into the bank accounts of two companies: Rigglo Ventures Pvt Ltd and Forzenman Warehousing and Logistics.

"Thereafter, the said amount of Rs 7 crore was subsequently transferred to multiple mule bank accounts in a systematic manner, thereby facilitating the diversion and concealment of the proceeds of cyber crime," the ED said.

It added that the proceeds of crime, worth multiple crores of rupees, flowed into these accounts and were further layered through shell entities and remitted outside India by adopting a Trade-Based Money Laundering (TBML) mechanism.

Key Accused And Their Roles

Rigglo Ventures' funds were dispatched to various mule bank accounts in instalments ranging from Rs 2 to Rs 5 lakh, which were later withdrawn in cash.

The bank accounts of Forzenman Warehousing and Logistics were controlled by Rumi Kalita of Guwahati and Arpit Rathore of Kanpur, both of whom have been arrested by the ED.

The ED said the accounts of Rigglo Ventures were controlled and operated by Sohel Akhtar alias Raju, the alleged principal handler responsible for recruiting individuals to set up mule bank accounts.

"These mule bank accounts were arranged and provided by him on the instructions of his foreign (Nepal) based associate who is operating with the pseudonym "PRIST," and in return he received a commission in cryptocurrency," the ED said.

The agency arrested Akhtar in September.

Understanding Digital Arrest Scams

Digital arrest refers to a cybercrime tactic where criminals impersonate police or investigating agency officers, extorting money from victims by threatening them with arrest or prosecution.

The government cautioned that digital arrests are not legal in India, and people who encounter such a crime should immediately seek help from local police and contact the national cybercrime helpline number 1930.