The Enforcement Directorate has achieved a significant milestone by extraditing Ukrainian national Oleksandr Zapichenko from Romania, marking a rare success in bringing a foreign national to India for a money-laundering probe linked to the Torres Jewellery investment fraud in Mumbai.

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Key Points The Enforcement Directorate has extradited Ukrainian national Oleksandr Zapichenko from Romania in a money-laundering case.

Zapichenko is wanted in the Torres Jewellery investment fraud case of 2025, involving alleged cheating of depositors in Mumbai.

This extradition is considered a rare case where a foreigner has been brought to India for a criminal investigation.

The ED's case under PMLA targets Platinum Hern Pvt Ltd (Torres Jewellery) for allegedly collecting cash for Moissanite diamonds and other jewellery, then failing to pay promised sums.

The alleged fraud came to light when hundreds of investors gathered at the jewellery brand's store in the Torres Vastu Centre building in Dadar (West) in January 2025 after the company stopped paying the sums promised to them.

The Enforcement Directorate has extradited a Ukrainian national from Romania in a money-laundering case linked to alleged investment fraud with depositors in Mumbai, officials said on Tuesday.

Key Extradition In Mumbai Fraud

The officials identified the man as Oleksandr Zapichenko alias Alex, who is wanted in the Torres Jewellery case of 2025.

Zapichenko was the subject of an active Interpol Red Notice. An ED team is bringing him back from Romania, the officials said.

They also termed it a rare case where a foreigner has been extradited to India in a criminal investigation.

Details Of The Torres Jewellery Case

The ED case, registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering (PMLA), is against Platinum Hern Pvt Ltd, which operated under the brand name Torres Jewellery.

It is alleged that the company cheated depositors after collecting "huge" cash from its customers in lieu of the sale of Moissanite diamonds and other jewellery.

The alleged fraud came to light when hundreds of investors gathered at the jewellery brand's store in the Torres Vastu Centre building in Dadar (West) in January 2025 after the company stopped paying the sums promised to them.