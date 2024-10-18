News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » ED conducts raids in Karnataka MUDA case involving Siddaramaiah

ED conducts raids in Karnataka MUDA case involving Siddaramaiah

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
October 18, 2024 14:48 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday conducted searches in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) matter in which it has booked Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his family members and others, official sources said.

IMAGE: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Photograph: ANI Photo

The MUDA office in Mysuru and some other locations are being raided by the federal probe agency officials along with an escort of a central paramilitary force, the sources said.

No premises of the CM or his family are being covered, they said.

"The direction we have is not to share any information that may hamper the probe agency's work. We will provide them with the information that they (ED) ask. We are working according to the directions of the Commissioner (MUDA). ED probe team has come, we will provide whatever information they ask," MUDA Secretary Prasanna Kumar told reporters in Mysuru.

Stating that he has no information how many officers are there in the ED team, he said: "they have come at the office time. They have said that they will work here today and tomorrow. Whoever from staff they may want, we will call them and provide them the information. They have not sought any information yet, they are just asking about MUDA and about its functioning, Commissioner and officials are briefing...."

 

The federal agency had a few weeks back filed an enforcement case information report (ECIR) to book the CM and others taking cognisance of a recent Lokayukta FIR, the sources said.

The CM is facing allegations of illegalities in the allotment of 14 sites to his wife by the MUDA.

Siddaramaiah, his wife B M Parvathi, brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy and Devaraju -- from whom Swamy had purchased a land and gifted it to Parvathi -- and others have been named in the FIR registered by the Mysuru-located Lokayukta police establishment on September 27.

According to sources, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel have been deployed at MUDA office in Mysuru.

ED officials are also conducting searches at Devaraju's residence at Kengeri here, sources said.

The CM had denied any wrongdoing by him or his family, saying the opposition was "scared" of him and had noted that it is the first such "political case" against him.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
MUDA chairman resigns amid probe against Sidda
MUDA chairman resigns amid probe against Sidda
MUDA 'scam' threatening Sidda govt goes back 3 decades
MUDA 'scam' threatening Sidda govt goes back 3 decades
Sidda won't quit, ready to face probe; DKS backs him
Sidda won't quit, ready to face probe; DKS backs him
'Local Boy' Punishes India In Bengaluru
'Local Boy' Punishes India In Bengaluru
PIX: Rachin's 134 lifts NZ to 402, India start steady
PIX: Rachin's 134 lifts NZ to 402, India start steady
PIX: Noman's heroics lead Pak to series-leveling win
PIX: Noman's heroics lead Pak to series-leveling win
Jolt to Ram Rahim as SC lifts stay on sacrilege cases
Jolt to Ram Rahim as SC lifts stay on sacrilege cases
Battle for two states 2024

Battle for two states

More like this

Sidda's wife returns 14 sites to MUDA after ED action

Sidda's wife returns 14 sites to MUDA after ED action

Sidda under pressure to step down over MUDA 'scam'?

Sidda under pressure to step down over MUDA 'scam'?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances