ED Uncovers Major Call Centre Scam Targeting Americans

The Enforcement Directorate has concluded extensive searches in Chandigarh, Punjab, and Maharashtra, uncovering a sophisticated "fake" call centre operation that allegedly defrauded US citizens through a money laundering scheme.

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Key Points Enforcement Directorate conducted two-day searches in Chandigarh, Punjab, and Maharashtra.

The raids targeted a "fake" call centre involved in a money laundering investigation.

The call centre allegedly duped US citizens by sending bulk spam emails.

Sixty-six mobile phones, 13 laptops, hard disks, and cash were seized during the operation.

The investigation is being carried out under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday concluded its two-day searches in Chandigarh, Punjab and Maharashtra in connection with a money laundering investigation against a "fake" call centre that allegedly duped US citizens.

Sixty-six mobile phones, 13 laptops and hard disks and some cash were seized from the four premises located in Chandigarh, Patiala and Pune, the federal agency said in a statement.

ED Investigates Call Centre Fraud

The action was carried out under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED said it was examining "the calling campaigns, scripts, dialler and VoIP-based systems, victim-related data, payment channels, the persons managing and controlling the operations, as well as the flow of funds generated through the alleged activities of the call centres".

Officials said the "fake" call centres mainly targeted people in the United States. Victims were targeted after bulk spam emails were sent to them.