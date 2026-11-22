The Enforcement Directorate's charge sheet in the Karnataka Public Service Commission examination scam reveals a shocking network of alleged question paper leaks, answer key distribution, and multi-crore payments to secure government jobs, implicating senior officials and their relatives.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points The ED's charge sheet in the KPSC examination scam alleges widespread leaks of question papers and answer keys, along with payments to secure candidate selections.

A police officer of SP rank allegedly paid Rs 2 crore to ensure high interview marks for his two daughters in the KAS recruitment examination.

Former KPSC Controller of Examinations Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar is accused of supplying leaked papers and answer keys, with accused Basavaraj Kannale admitting to circulating them.

Kannale reportedly handled cash worth Rs 12 crore to Rs 15 crore belonging to Gangwar since 2023, including funds from various recruitment examinations.

Key individuals named in the ED complaint, including suspended KPSC Chairman Sahukar and Gangwar, were arrested by the ED and a Karnataka government SIT.

A charge sheet in the alleged KPSC examination scam case, filed by the ED in a special court to try money laundering cases, claims that there were leaks of question papers and answer keys in the state service commission's recruitment examinations and alleged payments to secure the selection of candidates, including relatives of senior officials.

Allegations of Bribery in KAS Recruitment

A police officer of Superintendent of Police (SP) rank allegedly paid Rs 2 crore to secure high interview marks for his two daughters in the Karnataka Administrative Service (KAS) recruitment examination, according to the ED's prosecution complaint filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

According to the ED's charge sheet, a copy of which is with the PTI, former Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) Controller of Examinations Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar allegedly supplied "leaked question papers and answer keys to candidates in various recruitment examinations".

The Enforcement Directorate (ED)'s complaint said accused Basavaraj Kannale admitted that he "received the question paper of the Veterinary Officers' examination, with answers, from Gangwar on 07/01/2026 and circulated it among the candidates at the Orchid Nirvana villas on 08/01/2026".

The alleged Rs 2 crore payment involving the IPS officer came to light during the recording of Kannale's statement by the ED on October 24, 2026, at the Central Prison in Parappana Agrahara, Bengaluru.

Unveiling the Rs 2 Crore Payment Scheme

According to the complaint, Kannale stated that Gangwar had asked him to collect the cash from the IPS officer's residence a few days before the KAS interview schedule was announced.

In his statement, Kannale reportedly said: "Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar asked him to collect Rs 2 crore from the residence of the IPS officer (name mentioned in it). He collected it and handed it over to Gangwar".

"Gangwar told him it was an advance for securing high interview marks for the IPS officer's two daughters and that it was to be handed over to Shivashankarappa Sahukar," the statement reportedly added.

The complaint further stated that one daughter did not qualify for the interview and that Chandrakant and his wife allegedly contacted Kannale on WhatsApp regarding the selection.

Extensive Financial Irregularities and Key Accused

Kannale also reportedly admitted to handling cash worth Rs 12 crore to Rs 15 crore belonging to Gangwar since 2023, including amounts collected for the PDO, Junior Engineer and Agriculture Officer recruitment examinations.

The complaint accused that in the Veterinary Officers' recruitment examination, held on January 9, 2026, Kannale allegedly collected Rs 1.35 crore to Rs 1.50 crore from candidates and handed it over to Gangwar; the money was collected in cash and through bank accounts, it claimed.

The ED further alleged that, on Gangwar's instructions, Kannale facilitated the purchase of jewellery worth Rs 52.30 lakh in the name of another person and paid Rs 13.31 lakh towards air travel expenses of Gangwar, his family and friends through third-party accounts and cash deposits.

The agency has named suspended KPSC Chairman Sahukar, its suspended member B V Geetha Shivamurthy, Gangwar and Kannale in its complaint.

Investigation and Legal Action

The ED has alleged that the irregularities in the Veterinary Officers' recruitment generated proceeds of crime, with candidates allegedly paying money in exchange for leaked question papers and answer keys.

Sahukar, Gangwar, Geetha and Kannale were arrested by the ED and later by the Special Investigation Team formed by the Karnataka government on the directions of the Karnataka High Court to probe the large-scale irregularities in the KPSC.

It was also alleged that Shivashankarappa Sahukar had also got his two daughters recruited illegally as government industrial officers.