ED charges EaseMyTrip co-founder Pitti in Mahadev online betting app case

The Enforcement Directorate has chargesheeted EaseMyTrip co-founder Nishant Pitti in the high-profile Mahadev online betting app money laundering case, alleging his role in channelling illegal betting proceeds into the Indian equity market.

IMAGE: EaseMyTrip co-founder Nishant Pitti. Photograph: ANI Photo/Nishant Pitti

Key Points EaseMyTrip co-founder Nishant Pitti has been chargesheeted by the ED in the Mahadev online betting app money laundering case.

Pitti is accused of facilitating illegal betting proceeds into the Indian equity market through foreign portfolio investments.

The ED has provisionally attached Pitti's DEMAT shares valued at Rs 59.60 crore, calling them "proceeds of crime".

Pitti is alleged to have engaged in stock price manipulation with an associate of Skyexchange owner Hari Shankar Tibrewal.

The Mahadev app and Skyexchange are estimated to have generated proceeds of crime worth Rs 80,000 crore and Rs 12,000 crore respectively.

The Enforcement Directorate has chargesheeted EaseMyTrip co-founder Nishant Pitti in the Mahadev online betting app money laundering case, charging him with "facilitating" the proceeds of illegal betting into the equity market under the guise of foreign portfolio investments.

The federal agency also attached Pitti's DEMAT shares worth Rs 59.60 crore through a provisional order issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) when filing the chargesheet on September 10 before a special court in Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has sought the court's nod to "confiscate" these shares, calling them "proceeds of crime" under the anti-money laundering law.

Allegations Against EaseMyTrip Co-Founder

Officials told PTI that the charges against Pitti (40), chairman-cum-managing director at EaseMyTrip, were detailed in the fifth supplementary chargesheet filed before a special PMLA court in Raipur.

Pitti later issued a statement, saying he was not aware of any chargesheet, nor was he summoned by the court.

"Hence, I have nothing to say on the matter. I have always cooperated with and shall continue to cooperate with all the law enforcement bodies. I shall submit detailed evidence to establish my bona fide conduct, in accordance with the procedure prescribed by law," he said.

The company said in a statement that Easy Trip Planners Limited, the holding company of EaseMyTrip, has not received any formal intimation of legal proceedings against the firm or its director Nishant Pitti.

Broader Investigation and Key Figures

The ED named 42 individuals and companies in the chargesheet, including EBIX Group Chairman Vikas Garg (53). The agency arrested Garg in July after raiding his Delhi home. He is currently lodged in jail under judicial custody.

Soon after his arrest, the Delhi BJP removed Garg as its economic cell convenor and also cancelled his primary party membership.

The Mahadev app, also known as the Mahadev Online Book (MOB), is primarily promoted by two Chhattisgarh-based absconding businessmen â Sourabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal. It is alleged to have generated proceeds of crime worth Rs 80,000 crore since 2019.

The duo has an Interpol Red Notice issued against them.

Pitti's Alleged Links to Skyexchange

The ED carried out searches against Pitti in April 2025 and questioned him thrice, including twice this August.

The agency said in the chargesheet that the evidence gathered shows that Pitti was a close associate of Hari Shankar Tibrewal, the Dubai-based owner of illegal betting platform Skyexchange.

According to officials, the chargesheet said evidence revealed that Pitti was directly involved in facilitating the entry of crime proceeds into the Indian equity market under the guise of foreign portfolio investments (FPIs).

It added that Pitti, on behalf of the promoters of Easy Trip Planners Ltd, entered into a pre-arranged stock price manipulation deal with an associate of Tibrewal to artificially inflate the share price and market capitalisation of that company.

The ED is understood to have said in the chargesheet that Pitti actively and willingly assisted Tibrewal in layering the proceeds of crime generated from Skyexchange and knowingly acquired, possessed, concealed and utilised the proceeds, making him liable to be charged under the anti-money laundering law.

Pitti said he has "always strived to uphold the highest standards of governance and ethics in my professional and personal dealings".

"All my transactions comply with the applicable laws, and all my assets have been obtained from lawful sources of income and through formal banking channels. I shall contest any insinuation to the contrary through the courts, and I am confident that I will prevail and justice will be served," he said.

The agency said that EaseMyTrip co-sponsored a cricket series in India in 2022 along with Skyexchange, proving their close operational nexus.

The ED is understood to have said that Tibrewal was controlling some foreign entities (companies) and was using them to launder crime proceeds generated from Skyexchange by investing in Indian share markets.

ED's Ongoing Probe and Attachments

On Garg's role, the agency alleged that he and his entities received Rs 765.77 crore from certain entities owned/controlled by Tibrewal. Garg used these funds to acquire US-based Ebix.Inc, the ED is understood to have said in the chargesheet.

It added that Garg admitted in his statement recorded under the PMLA that the amounts were received from Tibrewal's overseas entities even after knowing that the latter was involved in illegal betting and these were part of the proceeds of crime generated at Skyexchange.

The ED said its probe found that Skyexchange, which began operations in 2016, has generated proceeds of crime worth about Rs 12,000 crore till now.

The agency told the court that this was its sixth chargesheet (one main and five supplementary) in the case and that the investigation against all the accused, except three, was complete.

The other accused named in the chargesheet include panel operators who worked for the Mahadev app.

The ED arrested 14 persons, attached assets worth Rs 1,885 crore, named 116 accused in its six chargesheets and conducted searches on 190 premises across the country in the PMLA case registered in October 2022 based on FIRs and chargesheets filed by the Chhattisgarh Police.