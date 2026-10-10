ED Uncovers Transnational Drug Syndicate's Money Laundering Network

The Enforcement Directorate has made significant arrests in a complex money laundering investigation, exposing a transnational narcotics trafficking syndicate linked to international drug trafficker Salim Ismail Dola and his extensive network.

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Key Points The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Pravin alias Nagesh Ramchandra Shinde and Brijesh Kanjibhai Moradiya in a money laundering probe.

The investigation targets an alleged transnational narcotics trafficking syndicate led by international drug trafficker Salim Ismail Dola.

The syndicate is accused of clandestinely manufacturing mephedrone (MD), trafficking narcotics, and layering crime proceeds through hawala channels.

Shinde was involved in MD manufacture and handling illicit proceeds, while Moradiya arranged precursor chemicals for MD production.

ED searches conducted on June 2 and 3 across multiple cities resulted in the seizure of cash, foreign currency, gold, and documents related to properties worth crores in India and Dubai.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested two men in a money laundering investigation linked to an alleged transnational narcotics trafficking syndicate operated by international drug trafficker Salim Ismail Dola and his associates.

The accused have been identified as Pravin alias Nagesh Ramchandra Shinde and Brijesh Kanjibhai Moradiya, an official statement said.

They were arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, by the ED's Mumbai Zonal Office, it said.

Unravelling The Transnational Syndicate

The investigation was initiated based on multiple FIRs registered by various law enforcement agencies in Mumbai against Dola and others for offences relating to the illicit trafficking of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, the ED said.

The agency said its investigation had revealed a highly organised transnational criminal network involved in procuring precursor chemicals, clandestinely manufacturing mephedrone (MD), transporting and distributing narcotics across states, and trafficking narcotic substances internationally.

The syndicate was also allegedly involved in collecting and layering proceeds of crime through hawala channels and acquiring movable and immovable assets in the names of associates and other persons, it said.

Roles Of The Accused

The agency alleged that Shinde was involved in the clandestine manufacture of MD and activities connected with the generation, handling, possession, utilisation and movement of proceeds derived from the illicit sale of the narcotic substance.

"Investigation has further revealed that the illicit proceeds were used to acquire immovable properties and other assets in the names of persons closely associated with him," the statement said.

Moradiya was allegedly involved in arranging the procurement and supply of precursor chemicals used for the illicit manufacture of MD, according to the statement.

The ED said cash received from Dola through the Angadiya channel for procuring the chemicals was deposited and routed through multiple third-party and family accounts, as well as entities controlled or arranged by Moradiya and his associates.

The funds were subsequently transferred through banking channels to various chemical companies and entities to facilitate procurement, it said.

"Amounts involved in these transactions were received by Brijesh Moradiya and his associated/family accounts in the guise of commission from the sale of the chemical," the statement said, adding that the money was subsequently transferred, layered and utilised.

Extensive Searches And Seizures

The ED had earlier conducted searches at 21 locations across Mumbai, Surat, Ankleshwar and Rajkot on June 2 and 3 as part of the investigation, the statement said.

The searches covered various alleged links in the syndicate, including precursor chemical suppliers, chemical traders, manufacturers and distributors of MD, hawala operators and persons suspected of holding benami properties acquired using proceeds generated through the drug network.

The searches resulted in the seizure and freezing of cash, foreign currency, gold bars and bank balances valued at approximately Rs 1.33 crore, besides USD 2,200, the agency said.

Documents relating to immovable properties worth several crores of rupees in India and Dubai were also recovered, indicating substantial investments allegedly made from the proceeds of the organised drug syndicate, it added.

Dola's International Connections

Earlier this year, in April, the NCB brought Dola back to India from Turkiye, where he was arrested on the basis of an Interpol Red Notice issued at India's request in March 2024.

Described as a close aide of Dawood Ibrahim, Dola is facing drug trafficking charges in India and is accused of operating a transnational narcotics network.