Rediff.com  » News » ED begins money laundering probe into Bhima Koregaon violence case

ED begins money laundering probe into Bhima Koregaon violence case

Source: ANI
August 10, 2022 23:11 IST
The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday registered a money laundering case in the Elgar Parishad and Bhima Koregaon violence case and has begun investigations, according to a source.

IMAGE: The Jay Stambh at Bhima Koregaon in Pune. Photograph: ANI Photo

The development came after a special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Wednesday allowed ED to question the accused lawyer Surendra Gadling in this regard at Taloja jail in Navi Mumbai.

 

The ED's case is based on the Elgar Parishad-Bhima Koregaon violence case in which the NIA has arrested 16 activists, including Gadling.

Arrested in 2018, Gadling has been in prison since then. The Pune police first arrested him before the case was handed over to the NIA. The agency has arrested 16 activists for allegedly forwarding the agenda of the CPI-Maoist to "overthrow" the Indian government.

The NIA has claimed that speakers at the Elgar Parishad event organised by front organisations of the CPI-Maoist at Pune on December 31, 2017, had incited violence at Bhima Koregaon the next day in which one person died and several others were injured.

Source: ANI
 
