ED auctions seized Hawker 800A biz jet for Rs 3 cr in Ponzi scheme case

The ED has successfully auctioned a seized business aircraft for Rs 3 crore, marking a significant step in its money laundering investigation into a Hyderabad-based Ponzi scheme that defrauded investors of Rs 792 crore.

IMAGE: A view of the seized Hawker 800A aircraft. Photograph: ANI Photo/ED

Key Points Enforcement Directorate auctions a Hawker 800A business plane for Rs 3 crore.

The auction is part of a money laundering probe against Capital Protection Force Pvt. Ltd.

The company is accused of defrauding investors of Rs 792 crore through a Ponzi scheme.

Proceeds from the aircraft sale will be used for investor restitution under PMLA.

Three individuals, including the CMD's brother, have been arrested in connection with the fraud.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday said it has auctioned a seized business plane for Rs 3 crore as part of a money laundering investigation against a Hyderabad-based company and its promoters on charges of duping investors through a multi-crore Ponzi scheme.

ED's Action Against Financial Fraud

The Hawker 800A aircraft, parked at the Rajeev Gandhi International Airport at Shamshabad in Telangana's capital city, was seized by the central agency's Hyderabad zonal office in March 2025 during searches in the case against the company named Capital Protection Force Pvt. Ltd.

The ED subsequently moved an application before the Adjudicating Authority of the Prevention of Money Laundering (Taking possession of attached or frozen properties confirmed by the Adjudicating Authority) Rules, 2013, seeking permission to sell the seized aircraft, the agency said in a statement.

The adjudicating authority allowed the ED to auction the seized aircraft in November 2025, it said.

The plane was auctioned through Metal Scrap Trade Corporation Ltd (MSTC) on July 1 for a sale consideration of Rs 3 crore, according to the ED.

This money shall be utilised by the ED for restitution to the genuine investors in accordance with the provisions of the PMLA, subject to the leave of the Special Court established under the anti-money laundering law, it said.

Unravelling the Ponzi Scheme

The money laundering case stems from an FIR filed by the EOW of Cyberabad Police against Capital Protection Force Pvt. Ltd. (Falcon Group), its CMD Amardeep Kumar and some others.

It was alleged that the accused "defrauded" a large number of investors through a Ponzi scheme to the tune of Rs 792 crore on the pretext of returning a higher amount to the investors that was received under an invoice discounting scheme, though no such actual business was carried out.

The agency had arrested three persons in this case including Kumar's brother Sandeep Kumar, Chartered Accountant Sharad Chandra Toshniwal and CEO of Falcon Invoice Discounting Aryan Singh Chhabra.

It also filed a charge sheet in this case in September last year.