News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » ED attaches Shajahan Sheikh's assets worth Rs 12 cr

ED attaches Shajahan Sheikh's assets worth Rs 12 cr

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 05, 2024 21:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday said it has attached over a dozen properties worth Rs 12.78 crore of suspended Trinamool Congress leader Shajahan Sheikh including bank deposits, an apartment, and agricultural and fishery land in Sandeshkhali and Kolkata in West Bengal.

IMAGE: Suspended TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh brought to Bhabani Bhawan in the CID office regarding the Sandeshkhali incident, in Kolkata on February 29, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

A provisional order has been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to attach these assets, the agency said in a statement.

A team of ED officials was attacked by a nearly 1,000-strong mob on January 5 when they went to raid Sheikh's house at Sandeshkhali in the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

 

The strongman allegedly has close links with arrested former state food minister Jyoti Priya Mallick, who is being probed by the federal agency in a money laundering case linked to the multi-crore ration distribution scam in West Bengal.

Sheikh was arrested on February 29 by the West Bengal Police in the ED attack case, 55 days after he went underground following the alleged assault on the ED team.

The TMC had suspended him from the party after the arrest.

The money laundering case of the ED stems from a state police first information report (FIR) that booked him and some others under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Arms Act, The Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and West Bengal State Highways Act.

These charges include those registered for committing heinous offences in the nature of giving threats of injury, murder, attempt to murder, extortion, grabbing land of general public etc, the ED said.

'Proceeds of crime acquired by Shajahan Sheikh by commission of criminal activities relating to scheduled offences as mentioned in above FIRs are being held, possessed, disguised and concealed by Shajahan Sheikh in the form of various movable and immovable properties,' it said.

The provisionally attached assets of Sheikh include 14 immovable properties like an apartment, agriculture and fishery land, in Sarberia, Sandeshkhali and Kolkata apart from two bank accounts, the agency said.

The total value of these assets is Rs 12.78 crore, it said.

The Calcutta high court on Tuesday directed that the ED attack case be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The court slammed the West Bengal Police for 'totally biased' conduct and said every attempt is being made to delay the probe to 'protect' the accused.

Within hours of the HC acceding to the ED's request, the West Bengal government moved the Supreme Court challenging the order but an apex court bench refused an urgent listing and asked the counsel to mention the matter before the Registrar General.

Sheikh is also the prime accused in alleged sexual atrocities against women and land grabbing at Sandeshkhali.

The court said that Sheikh, who absconded soon after the attack on the ED team, is stated to be a 'strong man' in the locality and has very powerful connections in the ruling party apart from having been elected on a TMC ticket as a Karmadhaksya of the North 24 Parganas Zilla Parishad.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
NCW chief recommends President's rule in Bengal
NCW chief recommends President's rule in Bengal
Explained: What is happening in Sandeshkhali?
Explained: What is happening in Sandeshkhali?
How Shajahan Sheikh became 'tiger' of Sandeshkhali
How Shajahan Sheikh became 'tiger' of Sandeshkhali
Halep's doping ban cut from four years to nine months
Halep's doping ban cut from four years to nine months
Rajbhar, Jayant's MLA inducted into Yogi cabinet
Rajbhar, Jayant's MLA inducted into Yogi cabinet
PIX: England fans have a ball in nippy Dharamsala!
PIX: England fans have a ball in nippy Dharamsala!
Transfer Sheikh cases to CBI, says HC; Bengal defiant
Transfer Sheikh cases to CBI, says HC; Bengal defiant
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Transfer Sheikh cases to CBI, says HC; Bengal defiant

Transfer Sheikh cases to CBI, says HC; Bengal defiant

TMC strongman Shahjahan Sheikh arrested after 55 days

TMC strongman Shahjahan Sheikh arrested after 55 days

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances