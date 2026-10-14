How ED Uncovered Rs 136 Crore Realty Fraud

Enforcement Directorate has seized assets worth over Rs 136 crore in a major money laundering probe against Gurugram-based realty firm OSBPL and its promoters for allegedly defrauding home buyers.

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Key Points The Enforcement Directorate seized over Rs 136 crore in land parcels and bank deposits in a money laundering probe against Gurugram-based realty firm OSBPL and its promoters.

Attached assets include land in Jaipur and Kotputli-Behror, a Gurugram residential plot, and bank balances of the company and its promoters.

OSBPL promoter Swaraj Singh Yadav was arrested by the ED in November 2025 for allegedly duping buyers of affordable housing projects.

OSBPL collected over Rs 118 crore from plot buyers for four Rajasthan projects between December 2006 and March 2015, promising possession within three to four years.

The projects were never developed, funds were diverted, and properties were alienated between June and September 2025 after FIRs were registered.

The Enforcement Directorate has seized land parcels and bank deposits worth more than Rs 136 crore in a money laundering investigation linked to a home buyers' "fraud" case against Gurugram-based realty firm Ocean Seven Buildtech Pvt Ltd (OSBPL), its promoter Swaraj Singh Yadav and his wife.

The attached properties include land parcels situated at Bilonchi village in Jaipur district and at Kotputli-Behror in Rajasthan; a residential plot in Sector-102, Gurugram, and the bank balances held in five accounts belonging to the company, Yadav and his wife Sunita Swaraj, the central agency said in a statement.

The total value of the assets is Rs 136.42 crore, including Rs 69.06 lakh in bank deposits, the agency said.

Details Of The Alleged Fraud

Swaraj Singh Yadav was arrested by the ED in November 2025 on the charge of duping buyers of affordable housing projects through arbitrary cancellations and re-allotments.

It is alleged by the ED that OSBPL collected more than Rs 118 crore from plot buyers in its four Rajasthan projects - Amber Garden at Bilonchi and Kot Residency, Kot Farms and Kot Industrial Estate at Kotputli-Behror - during December 2006-March 2015.

The agency stated that the money was collected based on the representation that the projects would be developed and possession of the allotted plots handed over within about three to four years.

Undeveloped Projects And Fund Diversion

In the Amber Garden Project, collections from buyers commenced in December 2006, years before OSBPL even applied to the Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) for the project map, the agency claimed.

"Site inspections carried out by the JDA and the revenue authorities revealed that the projects were never developed and the sites remain substantially vacant," the ED said.

Buyers who had paid the full purchase amount, the ED added, and in several cases obtained registered conveyance deeds and possession letters, were "never" given possession and their plots were not even demarcated.

Instead of being utilised for developing these projects, the funds were "diverted" to purchase office premises for the OSBPL in Gurugram and to make advances towards other projects.

The ED said that after the FIRs were registered, about 39 acres of land owned by the accused company and its promoters were alienated between June and September 2025 in favour of its close associates or third-party individuals/entities.

Those properties have also been attached under the latest order.