The Enforcement Directorate has provisionally attached assets worth Rs 16.23 crore in a significant money laundering investigation targeting an organised illegal sand mining syndicate operating across Nagpur and Bhandara districts in Maharashtra.

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Key Points The Enforcement Directorate provisionally attached properties worth Rs 16.23 crore on Thursday in an illegal sand mining money laundering case.

The total value of proceeds of crime seized, frozen, and attached in the case now exceeds Rs 20 crore, with a market value over Rs 50 crore.

Attached assets include high-end vehicles, land, buildings, flats, shops, and farmhouses acquired by an organised syndicate.

The syndicate allegedly used forged Electronic Transit Passes (e-TPs) to transport and sell illegally mined sand, showing it as originating from Madhya Pradesh.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached properties worth Rs 16.23 crore in a money laundering case linked to illegal sand mining in Nagpur and Bhandara districts of Maharashtra, officials said on Thursday.

The total value of 'proceeds of crime' seized, frozen and provisionally attached in the case has exceeded Rs 20 crore while the aggregate current market value of these assets is estimated to be more than Rs 50 crore, the central agency said in a release.

ED's Extensive Asset Attachment

The attached properties included high-end vehicles, land parcels, buildings, flats, shops and farmhouses allegedly acquired by an organised syndicate, an official release said.

The action was taken under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

Movable assets, including bank balances, high-end vehicles, JCB and Poclain machines, were also attached, the release said.

Uncovering The Illegal Sand Mining Racket

The ED's investigation was based on an FIR registered at Sadar and Ambazari Police Stations in Nagpur city against Narendra Pimple and others.

They were accused of running an organized illegal sand mining operation by using forged Electronic Transit Passes (e-TPs).

The syndicate allegedly carried out illegal mining beyond the permitted areas and permitted quantities at auctioned Retighats (sand beds).

To transport and sell such illegally mined sand, the accused procured fake e-TPs, purportedly issued for sand beds in Madhya Pradesh, for between Rs 6,000 to Rs 10,000 per pass.

The sand mafia would thus show the illegally excavated sand as having originated from authorized sand ghats in Madhya Pradesh.

Further investigation is underway, the ED release said.