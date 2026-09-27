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ED Intensifies Crackdown On Online Gaming With Fresh Asset Attachments

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk September 27, 2026 16:03 IST 3 Minutes Read
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The Enforcement Directorate has significantly escalated its money laundering probe into online gaming giant Gameskraft, attaching an additional Rs 442 crore in assets, bringing the total frozen amount to a staggering Rs 2,843 crore amidst allegations of bot usage and illegal operations.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • The ED has attached fresh assets worth Rs 442 crore from online gaming company Gameskraft and its app RummyCulture.
  • This latest action brings the total value of attached and frozen assets in the money laundering investigation to Rs 2,843 crore.
  • Gameskraft and RummyTime Technologies are accused of operating real money games in states where they are banned.
  • The ED alleges the companies deployed bots against users, leading to financial losses for players and generating proceeds of crime for the platforms.
  • These "unscrupulous" practices fostered an addictive gaming environment, enabling the companies to earn huge commissions.

The Enforcement Directorate on Sunday said it has attached fresh assets worth Rs 442 crore as part of its money laundering investigation against online gaming company Gameskraft and its app RummyCulture.

ED's Latest Action Against Gameskraft

The central agency said in a statement that a provisional order was issued on September 25 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to freeze the properties.

 

These include fixed deposits, commercial shops, a villa and multiple residential properties held in the names of the family members, private family trusts and various associated entities of the shareholders of Gameskraft Technologies Pvt. Ltd., it said.

According to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the total value of these properties is Rs 442.35 crore, and with the latest order, the total value of attachment and assets frozen in this case stands at Rs 2,843 crore.

Allegations Of Unfair Practices And Bots

The agency said Gameskraft Technologies and RummyTime Technologies were engaged in operating online real money games (RMGs) through mobile applications under various brands, including RummyCulture, RummyPrime, Playship and RummyTime.

The platforms had a user base of around 3 crore across the country, and, the ED alleged, a "significant" number of users were located in the states where online real money gaming has been banned, including Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

It claimed that while these platforms assured users that they were transparent, fair and free from automated players, they deployed BOTs (automated programs/algorithms) against gullible users without their knowledge or consent.

"The use of BOTs resulted in substantial financial losses to the users while generating proceeds of crime for the companies," the agency alleged.

The "unscrupulous" practices of the companies have created an addictive gaming environment that encouraged repeated wagering, thereby enabling the companies to generate huge proceeds of crime in the form of platform commission, according to the ED.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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